New KSMQ building will make public TV station part of downtown Austin

AUSTIN — Eric Olson is glad to be moving out from the fringes and into downtown.

Olson, president and CEO of KSMQ Public Service Media, the ownership of the public television station located in Austin, said the station's new building in downtown Austin should help make the TV station a bigger part of the Austin community.

Construction began a few weeks ago, Olson said, on the new TV station building, and KSMQ will open its new facility late next summer.

"No one ever sees us," Olson said, referring to the station's current location tucked between Riverland Community College and Interstate 90 on Austin's west side. "Being on Oakland Avenue will increase our visibility and our viability."

While the station has provided content since it's founding in 1972, the building the TV station has called home for four years has kept it off the community's radar somewhat. The new building will make KSMQ physically visible as a part of the Austin community, which will help the station connect to the community, Olson said.

"In our community of 24,000, being a block from City Hall, the county courthouse, the police and fire station," Olson said, "all those folks who come talk to us are right there."

That increased connection takes several forms. For example, the new $5.1 million, 9,500-square-foot building will include a conference room that local nonprofits can use for meetings. The station also plans to host more events, both indoors and outdoors. Those events, Olson said, can range from concerts and town hall meetings to candidate forums and community education.

For example, this past year KSMQ partnered with other local agencies to educate the public on the importance of filling out the U.S. Census. By having a downtown location that's easy to find, such events can be better attended and reach the intended audience more thoroughly, Olson said.

The new station will also provide a better environment for the work of the station, Olson said.

Uniformly flat floors, for example, will work better for robotic cameras. The building will also be outfitted with other technology changes that should bring the station's productions up to a more modern level.

After all, Olson said, the station broadcasts to 700,000 people in 20 counties.

The location will also put the station in the middle of the economic redevelopment of downtown Austin.

That, said Austin City Administrator Craig Clark, makes it part of the new look of downtown Austin that has seen more retail and restaurant business open up, more apartment housing, including a new development going in on Main Street at the site of the former YMCA, the new Austin Community Recreation Center, and other improvements to the downtown community.

"There's a vibrancy," Clark said. "Each one of those is a piece to that vibrancy."

Clark said the community is heavily invested in KSMQ's success. While the state contributed $2.5 million to the $5.1 million new facility for the TV station, the rest was raised mostly within Austin. The city helped with $450,000, he said.

Olson added that between donations from the public and a generous bit of help from the Hormel Foundation, the station was able to raise the rest of the funding needed.

"This is a highly visible corner downtown, traffic-wise, so it's giving them prominence in the downtown area," Clark said. "It’s definitely a partnership, and it's so fitting it's a public television station since the public has bought into this."