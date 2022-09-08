New lawsuit filed over development at Rochester Township heron nest site

ROCHESTER — A group opposed to a housing development at the site of a great blue heron nest colony has filed another lawsuit against the township board that approved the plan last month.

The nonprofit group Save the Rookery filed a suit in Olmsted County District Court Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, against the Rochester Township Board in response to the board’s 3-2 vote last month to approve a preliminary plat proposal for the development.

International Properties LLC, owned by Aderonke Mordi, is moving forward with a 10-home development on about 30 acres of land south of Cascade Creek north of Boulder Creek Lane Southwest.

In the suit, filed by attorney James Peters who is representing Save the Rookery in the case, the group asks for an injunction against ongoing work, a court order reversing the township board’s decision and for the court to prevent the township board from issuing any further preliminary plat approvals for the development.

This is the third legal action the group has brought against the Rochester Township Board. The first was an appeal filed in the Minnesota Court of Appeals last year of the Township Board’s decision to conduct an environmental worksheet on the site of the nest colony instead of a more thorough environmental impact statement.

The appellate court denied the appeal saying the Township Board did not act illegally and deferred that decision to the board while also acknowledging the site might have environmental significance.

Some environmental advocates including Carrol Henderson, former head of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' non-game wildlife division, have testified the rookery is unique because it’s in a remnant upland forest and not adjacent or in a major body of water. A rookery is a term for a bird nest colony.

A great blue heron nests in a rookery in rural southwest Rochester. Contributed / Michael Melford

The other suit, which is still pending, appeals the Township Board’s approval of the general development plan at the site.

In both cases, the board voted in opposition to the township’s planning and zoning commission which voted in each case to deny approval of the plans.

Save the Rookery member and co-founder Tim Parkin said the new suit is similar to the suit regarding the GDP.

“The board, when they voted for this, said they didn’t want to set a precedent,” Parkin said. “Well, they set a new precedent going against their own planning and zoning commission’s recommendation — twice.”

Parkin added the development passed with variances to township’s own development rules.

“The developer created the need for the variances by trying to build on this site,” he said.

Destruction of great blue nests in use by great blue herons is prohibited under the federal migratory bird treaty act . When the nests are vacant they aren’t under any protection.

Construction equipment sits at the end of Boulder Creek Lane Southwest in Rochester Township April 24, 2022. Trees north of the road toward Cascade Creek have been cut down in a great blue heron nest colony. Post Bulletin file photo

The former land owner, Steve Connelly, destroyed many of the older trees in the spring before herons began nesting there this year.

Development was temporarily halted in 2021 by an injunction from District Court Judge Pamela King . Herons had returned to nest on the site by the time the case was heard in court.

This year, King denied a request for another injunction. Connelly then began removing trees at the nesting site. Later, Olson Tree Service cleared more trees at the site .

