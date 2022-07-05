New leadership takes over at the Rochester Salvation Army

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Salvation Army is under new leadership with Majors Cornell and Candace Voeller taking over the post on June 27, 2022.

Majors Voeller took command after the departures of Majors Bob and Lisa Muller , who left after taking new positions with the Salvation Army in Detroit, Mich.

Majors Voeller are coming most recently from the Salvation Army in Grand Rapids, Mich., with 30 years of experience as Salvation Army officers in local communities and at Salvation Army Headquarters.

“We look forward to getting to know the Rochester community and serving its residents to the best of our ability,” said Major Cornell Voeller.

To connect with The Salvation Army’s new leadership, please call 507-288-3663 or email Rebecca.Snapp@usc.SalvationArmy.org .