New Lincolnshire splash pad opening soon

ROCHESTER — The opening of Rochester's new splash pad will be celebrated next week.

The Lincolnshire Splash Pad at 5276 Members Parkway NW could be operational as early as Thursday this week, but the official celebration is slated for 10 a.m. June 14.

“The Lincolnshire Splash Pad is a no-cost activity for all ages and abilities to enjoy during our warm weather months,” Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said in a statement announcing the event. "We look forward to gathering and encourage folks to join us."

The opening celebration will include the Rochester Parks Foundation , which raised more than $37,000 from residents and businesses to support the splash pad.

“We are grateful to the 100-plus community members, local businesses and volunteers who so generously supported this project with their contributions to the Rochester Parks Foundation," Rochester Parks Foundation Board President Hilla Ferguson said. "This splash pad truly demonstrates the power of public-private-nonprofit partnerships to create meaningful impact for our community’s children and families.”