New Miracle Mile plan heads to city council for review

A revised plan for the recent development at Miracle Mile will be reviewed Monday by the Rochester City Council.

While Fresh Thyme Market, the Avanii Living Apartments and Fiddlehead Coffee have been in place, the final certificate of occupancy hasn’t been approved because of changes in the original design.

The lack of final approval means access to $3.5 million in tax-increment financing funds has been on hold for the $35 million project.

The Rochester City Council will be asked to approve a modified plan that calls for adding a 330 square feet of patio between the existing Fiddlehead Coffee patio and sidewalk along 16th Avenue Southwest. It would also add exterior artwork and modify an existing fence.

In January, the council told Miracle Market LLC owner Javon Bea to return to the drawing board after he asked for approval of changes that had already been made, which included reducing the size of the coffee shop patio to house air-handling equipment and the removal of a nearby window.

“I believe strongly that this is an issue about a contract,” council member Molly Dennis said, pointing out the unapproved changes violated an agreement for public financing.

Bea said the original changes were made to accommodate specific needs of Fresh Thyme and Fiddlehead. Adhering to the original plan, he said, would cause conflicts for the existing businesses.

Last month, he told the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission that the patio revision and other changes were part of a compromise worked out with Community Development staff.

The commission unanimously supported the latest proposed changes to the development.

The council will hold a public hearing on the revised plans during its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of July 18 include:

Rochester

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in city council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• City Council, 6 p.m. Monday in city council chambers of the city-county Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• Ethical Practices Board, 10 a.m. Wednesday, room 104 in City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SW

• Library Board, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in meeting room C of the Rochester Public Library.

Olmsted County

• Health, Housing and Human Services Committee, 11 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 4 of the government center.

• Housing and Redevelopment Authority, 1 p.m. Tuesday in conference room 1 of the government center.

• Administrative Committee, 2 p.m. Tuesday in conference room 4 of the government center.

• Physical Development Committee, 2 p.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 of the government center.

• Board of County Commissioners, 3 p.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center.

• Parks Commission, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in conference room A at 2122 Campus Drive SE