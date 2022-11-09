New Olmsted County commissioners aim for smooth transition

ROCHESTER — Four newly elected Olmsted County commissioners said they are expecting to see a smooth transition into their new roles.

“It looks like we have a really talented group of individuals coming in, and most of them have some experience with government,” said Brian Mueller, who was a Rochester Township Board member before losing a re-election bid earlier this year.

Mueller won the District 4 commissioner seat that is being vacated by Commissioner Matt Flynn at the end of the year.

Flynn is one of four commissioners who opted to retire from the county board, rather than face re-election campaigns.

Mueller won the District 4 seat with 53.1% of the vote in a race against Kindra Ramaker, who received 41.7% of the vote.

He’s joined by Laurel Podulke-Smith, who will replace her mother, Commissioner Stephanie Podulke, in District 1; Dave Senjem, who will be moving from the state Senate to replace Commissioner Ken Brown in District 2; and Michelle Rossman, who will replace District 5 Commissioner Jim Bier.

Podulke-Smith earned 67.34% of the vote to top Loring Stead, who received 32.2%.

Senjem took the seat in a race against Gabe Perkin, with 57.7% to 41.9% of the vote.

Rossman won with 56.2% of the votes, compared to Catherine Davis' 43.4%.

Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said the four new commissioners bring a variety of experience and insights to the board, with Rossman and Mueller bringing ties to the rural parts of the county, Senjem offering unique ties to state lawmakers and Podulke-Smith having prepared for two years to campaign for her seat,

Rossman also cited the new insights among her peers.

“We all bring unique skill sets and experience to the board,” she said.

With that, as the soon-to-be senior commissioner on the board, Kiscaden said she expects it to take time for the newcomers to get up to speed.

“It takes a couple of years to really understand the scope of the county operation and find your path,” said the incumbent District 6 commissioner, who ran unopposed for another four-year term.

District 3 Commissioner Gregg Wright agreed, but added that county staff have prepared an aggressive orientation process to help the new commissioners get settled into their roles.

Wright fought off a challenge Tuesday with 66.2% of the vote, compared to 33.6% won by first-time candidate Karl Johnson.

Senjem said he’s looking forward to the challenge, pointing to what he expects to be a smooth and easy transition with new commissioners who want to do what’s best for the county.

“We will all learn together and grow together,” he said.

Podulke-Smith said she also had faith in those elected Tuesday,

“Ultimately, I trust the electorate, I trust that they have elected a well-rounded board with diverse backgrounds,” she said.

The results of Tuesday’s election remain unofficial until confirmed. They are slated to be reviewed by the Olmsted County Canvassing Board on Nov. 17 at the Olmsted County Election Center.

