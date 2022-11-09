SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

New Olmsted County commissioners aim for smooth transition

Four retiring commissioners will be replaced by newly elected candidates in 2023.

Election Day
A "Vote Here" sign leads voters to the gymnasium on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Folwell Elementary School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
November 09, 2022 05:12 PM
ROCHESTER — Four newly elected Olmsted County commissioners said they are expecting to see a smooth transition into their new roles.

“It looks like we have a really talented group of individuals coming in, and most of them have some experience with government,” said Brian Mueller, who was a Rochester Township Board member before losing a re-election bid earlier this year.

Mueller won the District 4 commissioner seat that is being vacated by Commissioner Matt Flynn at the end of the year.

Also Read
Liz Boldon
Local
Boldon's state Senate victory helps give DFL control of the Senate and one-party rule in St. Paul
The DFL had targeted one of the Rochester area's two Senate seats for years. On Tuesday it flipped one.
November 09, 2022 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Steve Jacob
Local
Winona County Board special election set for next year following Steve Jacob's election to Minnesota House
Jacob will continue his duties as District 3's county commissioner up until he is sworn into the Minnesota House of Representatives in January 2023.
November 09, 2022 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Shaun Palmer, Patrick Keane and Norman Wahl
Local
Rochester council set to see one new member
Norman Wahl says he's gearing up to be sole new face on council after joining two incumbents in election victories.
November 09, 2022 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Flynn is one of four commissioners who opted to retire from the county board, rather than face re-election campaigns.

Mueller won the District 4 seat with 53.1% of the vote in a race against Kindra Ramaker, who received 41.7% of the vote.

He’s joined by Laurel Podulke-Smith, who will replace her mother, Commissioner Stephanie Podulke, in District 1; Dave Senjem, who will be moving from the state Senate to replace Commissioner Ken Brown in District 2; and Michelle Rossman, who will replace District 5 Commissioner Jim Bier.

Podulke-Smith earned 67.34% of the vote to top Loring Stead, who received 32.2%.

Senjem took the seat in a race against Gabe Perkin, with 57.7% to 41.9% of the vote.

Rossman won with 56.2% of the votes, compared to Catherine Davis' 43.4%.

Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said the four new commissioners bring a variety of experience and insights to the board, with Rossman and Mueller bringing ties to the rural parts of the county, Senjem offering unique ties to state lawmakers and Podulke-Smith having prepared for two years to campaign for her seat,

Rossman also cited the new insights among her peers.

“We all bring unique skill sets and experience to the board,” she said.

With that, as the soon-to-be senior commissioner on the board, Kiscaden said she expects it to take time for the newcomers to get up to speed.

“It takes a couple of years to really understand the scope of the county operation and find your path,” said the incumbent District 6 commissioner, who ran unopposed for another four-year term.

District 3 Commissioner Gregg Wright agreed, but added that county staff have prepared an aggressive orientation process to help the new commissioners get settled into their roles.

Wright fought off a challenge Tuesday with 66.2% of the vote, compared to 33.6% won by first-time candidate Karl Johnson.

Senjem said he’s looking forward to the challenge, pointing to what he expects to be a smooth and easy transition with new commissioners who want to do what’s best for the county.

“We will all learn together and grow together,” he said.

Podulke-Smith said she also had faith in those elected Tuesday,

“Ultimately, I trust the electorate, I trust that they have elected a well-rounded board with diverse backgrounds,” she said.

The results of Tuesday’s election remain unofficial until confirmed. They are slated to be reviewed by the Olmsted County Canvassing Board on Nov. 17 at the Olmsted County Election Center.

Election Day
Voters fill out their ballots on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Folwell Elementary School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

