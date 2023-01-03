99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

New Olmsted County commissioners sworn in, look forward to work ahead

Four new commissioners were sworn in Tuesday as county administrator pointed to key projects set for 2023.

Mueller sworn in.JPG
District 4 Olmsted County commissioner Brian Mueller is sworn in Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, by Judge Jacob Allen in the board chambers of the city-county Government Center. He was one of four new commissioners to join the county board after being elected in November.
Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
January 03, 2023 02:48 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County Administrator Hiedi Welsch called it a “momentous day” as four new county commissioners and two re-elected commissioners were sworn in Tuesday.

“It feels like a fresh start on many levels,” commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said at the end of the board’s first meeting of the year.

In addition to having new faces on the county board, she pointed to continued efforts to transition out of the pandemic and opportunities to take on new countywide tasks.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Welsch outlined several tasks the county accomplished last year, from redistricting and holding successful elections to finalizing new land-use and solid-waste plans.

She said many of the efforts were completed with the knowledge that four long-time commissioners were stepping down at the end of 2022 and the new commissioners would need time to step into their roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There will be a lot more training that happens for our new members,” she said.

One of the four new commissioners, Michelle Rossman, pointed out that training sessions held since her Nov. 8 election to the District 5 seat have already opened her eyes to the work ahead.

“Those sessions have clearly given me a much greater perspective of the vast programs and incredibly impactful programs that our staff are implementing every day,” she said.

New District 2 Commissioner Dave Senjem, who recently retired after 20 years in the Minnesota Senate, said he has a new level of excitement for the work ahead.

“The topics that this board engages itself into are really, really important,” he said.

New District 1 commissioner Laurel Podulke-Smith and District 4 commissioner Brian Mueller also voiced excitement about the work ahead.

Welsch outlined some of that work during Tuesday’s meeting, pointing to the anticipation of developing new countywide goals.

“We did a lot of work in the past year to set the stage for countywide strategic planning,” she said, adding that the commissioners will begin their work on defining goals during a planned Feb. 3 retreat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other work outlined for 2023 included continued road improvements, implementation of a new soil-health program, the opening of the new Oxbow Park Nature Center and a potential plan for the former Seneca Foods canning facility site.

Commissioner Gregg Wright, who was named as the new board chairman Tuesday, pointed out a combined 76 years of experience were lost when the four previous commissioners stepped down, but new insights were added to the board.

“Like history, the chronicle continues to be written and Olmsted County has gained four new commissioners who have dedicated themselves to carry on the vital work of the county,” he said.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 1-7, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 03, 2023 01:49 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pine Island map.png
Local
Driver injured in Pine Island crash in Tuesday's icy conditions
The driver had non-life threatening injuries.
January 03, 2023 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Daniel Robert Keal
Local
Rochester man given 12 days jail for sexual assault against disabled man
The man told police he knew the other man was developmentally delayed when he sexually assaulted him over the course of an hour in 2021.
January 03, 2023 09:56 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
Arrested Rochester man found with 125 pills of suspected fentanyl
A Rochester man was found with 125 pills of suspected fentanyl, 9.4 grams of cocaine and 106 grams of marijuana.
January 03, 2023 09:44 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson