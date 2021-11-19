New Olmsted County health assessments are on the way

More than 4,000 randomly selected Olmsted County homes are expected to receive Community Health Needs Assessment surveys.

The survey, which is conducted every three years, is used to get a better understanding of the health status of Olmsted County residents.

“We use the information from this assessment, along with listening sessions, prioritization discussions, and local population health data to better understand our community’s areas of need,” said Olmsted County Public Health Associate Director Michael Melius. “The surveys help us prioritize public health work in the community so it can make the most significant impact.”

Olmsted County Public Health Services relies on people completing and returning the survey by mid-December to get the best and most accurate information and data about the community. Those who receive the survey in the mail and do not complete it by mid-December will receive a reminder postcard.

The survey reportedly takes about 20 minutes to complete and contains questions about clinical care, the physical environment, personal behaviors, and other factors that impact a person's health. All answers are anonymous; no identifying information is linked to any of the responses.

The survey was created by the Olmsted County Community Health Assessment and Planning team, which is a collaborative effort led by Olmsted County Public Health Services, Olmsted Medical Center and Mayo Clinic.

In addition to the lead agencies, several community organizations contribute to the overall process.