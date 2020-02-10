Olmsted County has launched a new online reservation system to improve the campsite reservation process for users.
“The new reservation website is much more user-friendly and easier to navigate,” said Olmsted County Park Superintendent Karlin Ziegler in a press release. “Visitors will be able to use an interactive map with pictures of each campsite and search calendar dates for specific campsites.”
Currently, the Olmsted County Parks department is only accepting reservations by phone; however, users can visit the new reservation site to view campsite availability before calling. Reservations can be made by calling 507-328-7070.
Soon, the Olmsted County Parks department is hoping to roll out functionality that allows individuals to book their own reservations on the new reservation website.
To use the new system, visit the following webpages:
- For Chester Woods Park bookings: https://www.co.olmsted.mn.us/pw/parks/chesterwoods/camping/Pages/default.aspx
- For Oxbow Park bookings: https://www.co.olmsted.mn.us/pw/parks/oxbowpark/CampingAtOxbowPark/Pages/default.aspx