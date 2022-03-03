New Oxbow Park Nature Center opening delayed to fall, but work continues toward smooth transition

ROCHESTER – Opening of the new Oxbow Park Nature Center will be later than expected.

“It will be late fall until we can do a grand opening,” Olmsted County Parks Superintendent Karlin Ziegler said, adding that the big event could be delayed until spring with a quiet opening of the new building in the fall.

The opening for the 13,000-square-foot facility was previously projected for July, but Ziegler said the goal is to provide access to the current nature center as long as possible.

“We are going to try to overlap it and not close as much as possible,” she said.

The new center, which is being built alongside the existing 1981 facility, will feature an expanded exhibit hall and classroom space that doubles seating compared to the current center and features movable walls to divide the space into three sections.

1 / 2: A artist's rendering shows the front of the planned new Oxbow Park Nature Center. (submitted) 2 / 2: An artists rendering shows the exhibit hall in the new Oxbow Park Nature Center being built and slated to open next year. (submitted)

At some point, both nature centers are expected to be closed as materials and equipment are transferred from one location to the next, but Ziegler said the attached Zollman Zoo will remain open throughout the process.

She said a key component of the transition will be ensuring the new center’s restrooms, with outdoor access, are ready before the current nature center is closed.

Once the new site is operational, the existing center will be demolished with plans to create an outdoor plaza to connect the new facility to the zoo.

The announced delay in opening comes as the cost of building the new nature center is also creeping up, increasing from the original $4.8 million to nearly $5.2 million changes approved since construction started last year. The latest added expense – $57,000 to hide exposed conduit and address other design changes – was approved by county commissioners Tuesday.

Ziegler said the project remains slightly under the targeted $8 million budget, which is being funded with approximately $2.3 million in Minnesota Legacy grants and up to $4.9 million in county borrowing, as well as existing county funding sources.

Friends of Oxbow are also seeking to raise $1 million to fund the addition of interactive exhibits in the new nature center.

The fundraiser had received $336,390 by Tuesday morning, but Ziegler said added donations are expected to come in as work on the nature center progresses.

If donors wait until the doors open to contribute, she said it will simply delay some planned updates.

“We have the animals and some exhibits,” she said, pointing out the Friends of Oxbow funds will simply add to what county staff can offer.

The county is looking for a new naturalist to expand opportunities for programming with the new space, and Ziegler said it is uncertain whether added staff will be needed to maintain the new space.

Mat Miller, the county’s director of facilities and building operations, said a potential event manager could be considered in the future to combine scheduling efforts at the new facility and Graham Park buildings, which have seen increased use for private gatherings.