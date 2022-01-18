SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

New partnership brings social worker to Rochester library

Family Services Rochester partners with city operation to help those who need housing, food and other social services.

Rochester Public Library Logo
Rochester Public Library
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 18, 2022 01:39 PM
ROCHESTER — A new partnership between Rochester Public Library and Family Service Rochester is providing the community with increased access to social services.

For the last month, social worker Allison Carpenter has been working out of the library’s Wellness Corner.

In her role she is able to provide support to individuals who need housing, food and other social services. She also connects with Guiding Partners to Solutions social workers, who assist individuals and families by connecting them to a broad range of county-based and community-based programs.

“By being in a more-accessible place like a library, we are often able to intervene earlier when individuals are facing significant challenges," Carpenter said. "This allows us to get people connected to the resources they need — like food, shelter, or medical care — before they reach a crisis point."

Carpenter works in the library for 25 hours each week. She said it allows clients an opportunity to have more of a case-worker experience, as opposed to talking with various library staff members who focus on immediate needs.

“An ongoing connection with clients is vital to their own resilience and success,” Carpenter said.

Brian Lind, a reference librarian , said libraries are welcoming spaces that can provide ongoing access to information and resources.

"In the last decade, RPL has been offering a variety of resources through our Wellness Corner, and the addition of Allison augments that ongoing work," he said.

Carpenter has only been working in the library’s Wellness Corner for a month, but she’s already beginning to make connections.

“We want to make sure people in our community have access to the resources and support they need,” said Kelli DeCook, director of Child Welfare Services at Family Service Rochester. “Having Allison at the library allows us to be in a familiar place where people are already comfortable going for information. Being here assists the GPS program’s goal of increasing access to community resources and supports for individuals and families.”

Funding for this initiative comes from a Rochester Area Foundation Better Communities Grant and the Rochester Public Library Foundation.

For more information about social worker services at the library, visit www.rplmn.org/wellness .

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
