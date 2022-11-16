SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, November 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

New positions created to help families facing housing emergencies in Olmsted County

Olmsted County is using funds from state program to add social workers assigned to address needs in schools.

Olmsted County logo
Olmsted County logo
By Staff reports
November 16, 2022 09:45 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A pair of Olmsted County social workers will soon serve as liaisons schools throughout the county to support students and families facing housing emergencies.

“We are always looking for ways to connect families in need with housing resources in our community and assist them in the process,” Olmsted County Housing Program Manager Mary O’Neil said in a statement announcing the effort. “Families have relationships with the schools their children attend, and educators or school-based social workers are often the first to hear about a family’s struggle with housing.”

Funding for the new positions comes from Local Homeless Prevention Aid provided by the State of Minnesota.

Olmsted County will receive $795,545 annually for six years beginning Jan. 1. Approximately $240,000 of that funding will go toward the new positions each year.

Throughout the last two years, a Homework Starts with Home grant program helped the families of more than 100 students facing housing insecurity in several Rochester public schools. The additional funding from state’s Local Homeless Prevention Aid allows for an expansion of this service throughout Rochester schools and all schools within Olmsted County.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Community collaboration is vital to the educational success of students experiencing homelessness,” Rochester Public Schools Coordinator of Community Partnerships Lida Casper said. “We are grateful to be able to collaborate with our partners within Olmsted County because we know that when students have safe, consistent housing, their educational and life outcomes are better.”

The new positions are expected to be added to the Olmsted County Job Opportunities webpage during the week of Nov. 28.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERGOVERNMENT AND POLITICSOLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: November 13-19, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
November 16, 2022 10:59 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
jalen davis.jpg
Local
Illinois man given $50k bail for stalking woman at Apache Mall while having a gun illegally
Jalen Malik Davis, 22, of Champaign, Ill., is accused of traveling from Chicago to Rochester in order to harm a woman following a dispute over parenting time. Davis was arrested at the Apache Mall, where the woman works, with a firearm and dozens of rounds of ammunition.
November 16, 2022 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Zumbro Valley Medical Society logo
Local
Medical students plan Rochester foot care clinic for people experiencing homelessness
Zumbro Valley Medical Society is coordinating effort to provide care and socks to people without shelter.
November 16, 2022 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Olmsted County logo
Local
Homestead filing deadline nearing for 2023 taxes
Homestead status affects the size of a property tax bill and can affect the owner’s eligibility for a property tax refund.
November 16, 2022 09:49 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports