New POST Board rules might be old news for the Rochester Police Department

ROCHESTER — New Minnesota Police Officer Standard and Training Board rules establishing requirements for law enforcement agencies to implement certain policies and hiring requirements may come as a shock to some departments. But it is mostly old news for the Rochester Police Department.

The department implemented many of the POST Board's newly adopted policies years before the Board even began the discussion for rule changes, which may largely be a by-product of RPD Chief Jim Franklin's desire to turn the department into a better trained, better staffed and better equipped agency.

"We are committed to hiring officers with integrity and holding them to the highest standards," RPD Communications Coordinator Amanda Grayson wrote in an email responding to questions from the Post Bulletin. She also highlighted the department's use of a civilian member of the department, Robert Jarrett, as a professional standards manager who reports to Franklin.

Jarrett, a former police officer and prosecutor, oversees complaints to the department and is responsible for recommendations to Franklin regarding officer conduct. He is often the department's point man when talking to the Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission. He will be presenting some new hiring requirements to the Rochester Police Civil Service Commission on June 15, 2023.

The new POST Board rules, which went into effect on May 30, 2023, require departments to default to stricter background investigations and generally higher initial hiring standards than before. The Board also gained the ability to investigate, revoke or suspend a law enforcement license for criminal acts or for violations of the board's code of conduct without a criminal conviction.

"The new POST Board rules have limited impact on Rochester Police Department’s practices and policies because the department was already observing them," Grayson wrote, pointing out that the department already rigorously screened candidates for prior bad work conduct or ties to extremist groups. RPD also implemented a public assembly policy, another new policy requirement of the POST Board, in March 2020.

"If our extensive background check indicated that an applicant was a member of a hate or extremist group or a criminal gang, or if an applicant demonstrated discriminatory conduct, the candidate would have been considered unsuitable for employment," Franklin said in a written statement to the Post Bulletin.

Hiring rules have been loosened in some instances. The Board will no longer bar applicants who have been convicted of shoplifting property with values less than $500 and will discontinue a requirement for applicants to be U.S. citizens. Instead, the employment standard will be that applicants are able to legally work in the U.S.

"(These policies) may expand the applicant pool, and we look forward to what that brings," Grayson wrote.

The POST Board will now require agencies to consult the National Decertification Index, a list of police officers who have lost their licenses due to misconduct. RPD doesn't currently use that index, according to Grayson. "But our background investigations would have discovered any licensure issues in another state," she wrote.

RPD union president against changes

Minnesota police union representatives, as well as the Minnesota Police and Peace Officer Association and the Minnesota Sheriff's Association, have been vocal about the Board's new rules, claiming, among other things, that the rules infringe on officers' rights, that the language was too vague and that the board lacked the authority to implement them.

RPD Union President Craig Sammon, himself currently involved in a civil rights lawsuit for allegedly beating a man in 2016 , submitted comments to the Board stating his opposition to investigating and punishing officers who haven't been convicted of crimes. Sammon said the Board doesn't have the right to investigate the conduct of officers, and decried the new rules as an overreach that violates officers' due process rights.

An administrative law judge found contrary to Sammon's assertions, determining that the Board does have that right, and the Board itself determined that the rule changes have nothing to do with due process rights.

With regard to the rule change, Franklin said, "We are committed to hiring officers with integrity and holding them to the highest standards so that license revocation is a non-issue."

For the first time in Rochester Police Department history, a police canine, Keegan, was given a commendation award. Police Chief Roger Peterson, right, presented the award. Also receiving awards were Keegan's handler, Craig Sammon, left, Phil Paschal and Josh Laber.

"RPD has practices, policies and procedures in place to ensure alignment with the new POST rules, and we will continue to adhere to any changes backed by the (Minnesota) Legislature," Grayson wrote.

Sammon's lawsuit is headed to a settlement conference, something his lawyer, Jason Hively, said is not something he requested, but instead is a normal civil court proceeding required by federal judges before trial. Lawyers for Sammon also did not submit a motion for summary judgment, a common motion filed in civil court by defendants.

"We determined the most efficient way to dispose of (the) lawsuit was to bypass summary judgment and head straight to trial," Hively wrote in an email.

Sammon has denied the accusations in court filings and was cleared by an internal RPD investigation , according to Franklin.

What type of incidents could the POST Board look into

In local departments, there have been several incidents over the last few years that, if they were to happen now, would trigger that Board's authority to investigate and possibly issue punishments.

The most notable of those involves Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik, who was accused of being intoxicated at work while he was armed . The new rules specifically cited jurisdiction over an officer who may have violated Minnesota statute for carrying a firearm while under the influence.

Sammon's current lawsuit appears to be another case that would have fallen under the purview of the Board. In addition, Sammon would attract POST Board interest from a prior incident in which he was suspended for roughly handling a disabled veteran in a wheelchair who was suffering from severe PTSD , due to the Board's ability to investigate use-of-force incidents.

Other local examples of possible police misconduct that the Board could investigate include these: an RPD officer who was suspended for 10 days for Facebook posts that referenced shooting Muslims and running over people protesting police shootings of Black men; and a former RPD lieutenant who was forced into retirement after being accused of prejudicial bias, encouraging unlawful behavior and unprofessional conduct.

In the first case, the officer was later promoted to sergeant following his suspension. In the second case, the lieutenant forced into retirement won a $1 million discrimination lawsuit against the city.

But because the newly established standards of conduct were not in effect at the time of those incidents, none of them could be examined now by the Board.