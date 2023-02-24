New program offers free college tuition for all Winona students to attend Minnesota State College Southeast

WINONA — Every student who lives in the Winona Area Public Schools district and graduates from high school between 2023 and 2025 will be eligible for tuition-free college education at Minnesota State College Southeast, college officials and business leaders announced Friday.

Called the College Opportunity Program, the three-year pilot will cover students’ full cost of tuition and fees and provide a stipend for books, supplies and tools to attend MSC-SE, a technical school with campuses in Winona and Red Wing, officials said.

“The College Opportunity Program is truly transformative for the students it serves,” said Marsha Danielson, MSC-SE president.

The program unveiled today is being made possible by a group of investors who have committed to fund the pilot for the first three years. The companies and individuals include Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter, Fastenal Company, which was founded by Kierlin, Gundersen Health, Miller Ingenuity, RTP Company, The Watkins Company and Winona Health.

The opportunity is available to every student who graduates from a public, private or charter school or a homeschool program within the Winona school district. They include Winona Senior High School, Cotter High School, Hope Lutheran High School, Riverway Learning Community, Winona Area Learning Center or a homeschool program.

The tuition program is expected to lower financial barriers for students who need a college education to advance in life, as well as benefit Winona health care entities and businesses in need of workers. The more higher education a person has the greater their potential earnings.

Starting this fall, the program will cover students’ full tuition costs as well as fees and provide a stipend for books, supplies and tools. Winona students graduating in 2023 and 2025 will receive two years, which translates to 70 credits, at MSC-SE plus $500 per year towards the cost of books, tools supplies and materials — up to $1,000 over the two-year life of the deal per student.

Since the pilot will be funded through 2026, students who graduate in 2025 will be eligible for one year of tuition-free college at MSC Southeast and a $500 stipend.

“This program opens up more doors for students as they consider their future plans and removes barriers that students and families face with post-secondary education costs,” said Annette Freiheit, superintendent at Winona Area Public Schools.

Students can earn a certificate, diploma or degree from any program taught at MSC-SE, and will graduate either ready for a career or prepared to transfer to a four-year institution, officials said.

The College Opportunity Program comes at a time when the vast majority of Americans consider high tuition costs as a major reason they believe the U.S. higher education system is going in the wrong direction.