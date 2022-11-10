New proposal for Perkins site has neighbors worried about streets

ROCHESTER — Neighbors near the former northwest Rochester Perkins restaurant are worried a proposed apartment project will strain their already crowded streets.

“I would love to have more people be able to move into my neighborhood and enjoy all the things that me and my family do, but the lack of parking is going to cause a safety issue,” Fourth Street Northwest resident Maggie Fort told the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission Wednesday.

The proposed apartment building is an updated proposal from Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based developer Nate Stencil, who originally asked for a zoning change for the property at 432 16th Ave. NW, which would have made way for a proposed five-story, 115-unit building.

The zoning change was denied by the Rochester City Council, but the developer was encouraged by some council members to seek an alternative path to add housing to the area.

Wednesday, he received a divided commission recommendation for a preliminary plan to build a 109-unit apartment complex on the 1-acre site.

Neighbors, however, objected to the plan’s parking proposal, which calls for 83 spaces on the first level of the five-story structure.

“I am confident some of these units will have no cars,” Stencil told the commission in response to neighbors’ concerns about the lack of parking.

While 34 of the apartments are large enough for households likely to own two cars, he said the remaining units are studios and one-bedroom units, which typically rent to people one or no cars.

Additionally, Allison Sosa, Rochester’s Community Development planning supervisor, said the city’s pending unified development code sets a parking minimum at one space for every two units, which means the proposed 83 spaces exceeds the future requirement.

Neighbors weren’t convinced.

Kutzky Park Neighborhood Association President Emily Lynch said she supports the addition of adding housing to the neighborhood and said the site is prime for development, but she questioned the potential impact of the lower parking ratio.

“The cars are going to be pushed into the neighborhood,” she said of the overflow of resident and visitor parking.

Fourth Street resident Rita Clark and nine others from the area said that adds stress to an area already battling with commuter parking issues, and they questioned a proposal that Stencil would contract for parking spaces in nearby lots, which could require crossing busy streets.

“This is not Chicago. This is not New York,” she said. “People expect to be able to park near their homes.”

Commission members said the concerns didn’t fall on deaf ears, but they also encouraged neighbors to look toward the future and plans to develop other parking options and transit for commuters that is expected to ease neighborhood pressures.

Commission member Asif Hossain said the alternative to developing on the available Perkins site would be adding to sprawl and growing the community outward, which adds other concerns.

“I support this proposal, because we need more developments like this,” he said.

Commission members Joanna Crawford and Bob Cline opposed the recommendation, saying it wasn’t the right fit for the neighborhood.

“That area has a lot of congestion,” Crawford said.

Commission Chairman Randy Schubring suggested there’s still time to find solutions to address neighbors’ concerns and encouraged Stencil to reach out and discuss options.

The preliminary plan and commission recommendation will be reviewed by the Rochester City Council with a second public hearing, likely during its Dec. 5 meeting.