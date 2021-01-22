New Rochester City Council, administrator will go over ground rules

With four new Rochester City Council members and a new top administrator taking their posts this month, Monday’s council study session is being dedicated to setting what appear to be some ground rules.

The scheduled 90-minute meeting calls for a discussion of effective practices, as well as strategic priorities, as Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms attends her first meeting in her new role.

“It’s a unique opportunity to set the Robert’s Rules aside and have a discussion with each other about some of the things they need and what their goals are for moving forward with the city,” Zelms said.

City Attorney Jason Loos said he’ll also be on hand to provide a deeper look at issues involving being a council member, but added that he’s been impressed with what he’s seen in the new council’s first month.

“I will say this group of city council members are more engaged, in my experience anyway, than a typical city council member,” he said.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, who has started her third year in the post, said the new council is working to build trusting relationships with each other and the community.

“While it will take some time to get to know each other and get some training under our belt, I’m really looking forward to increasing our capacity to be a high-performing board and city council with a joint vision for the future,” she said during her State of the City Address Friday morning.

With two regular council meetings under its belt, the newly configured council has taken on issues initiated before the new members were elected, including the potential fate of the building that houses Legends Bar and Grill and priorities for city parks.

The new members have also started to raise topics that were part of their campaigns, such as affordable housing, sustainability and efforts to address economic uncertainty amid the pandemic.

The meeting, which will be conducted using online software, will be available live starting at 3:30 p.m. Monday at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

Meetings scheduled for the week of Jan. 25 include:

Rochester

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• Public Utility Board, 4 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DD1h89VmL-E

• Heritage Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas .

• Music Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Video of the meeting will be posted online at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas the following day.

Olmsted County

• Parks Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday. Information for connecting to the online meeting is posted at http://olmstedcountymn.iqm2.com/

• Rochester Olmsted Council of Governments, noon Wednesday. An audio recording of the meeting is expected to be available after the meeting on the ROCOG website.