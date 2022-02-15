SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Avital Rabinowitz is new Rochester Civic Music general manager

Rabinowitz touted for leadership style in announcement of new city hire.

Avital Rabinowitz_2022.jpg
Avital Rabinowitz
Contributed / City of Rochester
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 15, 2022 10:56 AM
ROCHESTER — A new general manager for Rochester Civic Music has been hired.

The city announced Tuesday morning that Avital Rabinowitz will take over the role on Feb. 28, following last year’s retirement of Steven Schmidt, who led the department for more than two decades.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Rabinowitz to the Rochester team,” Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms said in announcing the new hire. “She joins a strong team of committed professionals in Civic Music who are hard at work preparing for the 2022 season, which includes the 30th anniversary season of Down by the Riverside.

“Avital’s unique background, expertise and passion will serve our residents, businesses and visitors well.”

Rabinowitz currently serves as a producer and project manager with American Public Media. She holds a bachelor's degree from Barnard College at Columbia University, a Masters of Arts and Cultural Leadership from the University of Minnesota and a Master in Business Administration from Capella University.

She has served as a member of the Forecast Public Art Board of Directors, a Minnesota-based non-profit.

The city’s announcement said “Rabinowitz’ cooperative and inclusive leadership style was a signature aspect of her interview that will assure the vision, mission, and goals of the city of Rochester are advanced through Civic Music.”

She said she is thrilled to take the leadership position.

“Rochester has long been a national leader in supporting music and the arts, to the great benefit of its citizens and visitors,” she said. “I look forward to supporting that legacy by developing programs that enrich and enhance the Rochester community through music.”

The Civic Music general manager is responsible for providing ongoing leadership in the department and creating opportunities for connection and engagement in the arts and cultural initiatives, which includes the ability to organize the evolution and expansion of diverse programming.

The position also oversees the department’s budget and revenue-generating functions.

