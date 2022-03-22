New Rochester ward map sees unanimous council support

ROCHESTER – New ward boundaries for Rochester City Council members were approved Monday without precinct divisions.

The precinct lines, which largely guide where residents will vote, were added too late for Monday’s vote, but will be part of a second meeting regarding the map, which is set for 11 a.m. Thursday.

The unanimous support for the new map came with acknowledgment of public input during the process.

“I heard a lot of feedback and a lot of opportunities for the public to be involved,” council member Nick Campion said.

The city must redraw ward boundaries following each U.S. Census to improve the overall population balance in each section of the city represented by an elected council member.

Based on the 2020 census population of 121,395, the ideal size for each of the city’s six wards is 20,233 people.

The new map means 10,776 – 8.85% – Rochester residents will be in a new ward, which means a new ward-based council member will represent them.

The changes give Ward 3, which is seen as growing, the city’s smallest population with 19,586 residents, which is 3.2% below the ideal.

Ward 1, the city's southernmost ward, will become the most populated, with 20,783. It’s a 2.72% deviation from the ideal.

Ward 4, which stretches east from the city’s downtown core, will be the closest to the ideal with 20,389 residents, which is 0.77% more than the ideal.

In addition to balancing populations, the new map addresses diversity concerns raised during the public comment periods related to redistricting.

Approximately 28% of Rochester residents identify as Black, Indigenous or people of color, commonly known as BIPOC, and residents said they would like to see some areas maintain higher percentages of minority residents.

In the new ward map, two wards – 4 and 6 – have populations that are considered minority opportunity districts with at least 30% of the residents identified as BIPOC.

The new Ward 4 will include a portion of Meadow Park to increase the BIPOC percentage from 39% to 39.5%, while BIPOC percentage within the new Ward 6 boundaries will increase from nearly 29.6% to 32.8% by incorporating a section of the city that had been part of Ward 3.