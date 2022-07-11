SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
New Rochester youth resource center seeks to connect homeless youth with community resources

The Zumbro Lutheran Church and Lutheran Social Services held a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house to announce the soon-to-be opening of the church's new youth resource center.

Youth Resource Center
A ribbon-cutting and open house is held Monday, July 11, 2022, in Rochester for Zumbro Lutheran Church and Lutheran Social Services' new Youth Resource Center for youth experiencing homelessness.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Bella Carpentier
By Bella Carpentier
July 11, 2022 03:50 PM
ROCHESTER — At-risk youth will have a new place proving resources and a secure space in the case of homelessness thanks to Zumbro Lutheran Church and Lutheran Social Service.

About 40 people showed up for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new youth resource center was held Monday, July 11, 2022, at the church for the center, which will be open to the public on July 18.

Joyce Walker and Ann Peterson are two members of the church who attended the ceremony Monday.

Peterson said she has been aware of the issue of youth homelessness in the area from her past work as a teacher and said she is “really excited” for the new resource center because it fits well with the church’s mission. Likewise, Walker said she is very excited about the project and hopes the center “will be a resource to help (youth) find a place to sleep and give them some basic needs.”

Together Sarah Lichtey, the director of missions at Zumbro Lutheran Church, and Tammy Moses, the program director of LSS, carried oversized red scissors to mark the opening of the center, which was made possible through collaboration between the church and LSS.

According to Lichtey, services that already exist in Rochester do not always create safe spaces for young people to go in and find help tailored to their specific needs, which is what the new resource center hopes to bring into the community.

The initiative to get the youth center open to the public has been three years in the making, Lichtey said. In 2019, the church saw a need for building renovations so they launched a capital campaign to raise money for the much needed updates.

“We decided as a congregation to dedicate 10% of what we raised to go to mission,” Lichtey said.

The church wanted to build deeper connections with their mission partner, LSS, and started holding conversations between the two parties around unmet community needs in Rochester; the idea they landed on was finding a solution to help address youth homelessness.

Youth Resource Center
Pastor Shelley Cunnginham, center, of Zumbro Lutheran Church, blesses the space during an open house and ribbon-cutting Monday, July 11, 2022, in Rochester for Zumbro Lutheran Church and Lutheran Social Services' new Youth Resource Center for youth experiencing homelessness.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Moses said the organization has been working to address youth homelessness in the community for 10 years. What she hopes the center provides is a way to enhance connections and relationships with youth and get them connected with community resources.

According to Moses, the youth resource center will be the “first time we’ve been able to offer a gathering space (to at risk youth).” Moses said people attending the open house were already coming up to her and asking if there were any opportunities for community members to volunteer with the resource center.

With the church’s downtown location, the new center’s resources will be very accessible to people, Charles Baytey, a church member and chair of the Gibson Memorial, which financially backed the renovations, said. An estimated 60 to 100 youth experience homelessness in Rochester, so the church wanted to be able to fill this area of need in the community and support homeless youth, he said.

Seeing that an old youth activities room was needing renovation anyways, Baytey said the church decided to convert that space into the new resource center, which cost about $80,000 in renovations.

“The idea just sort of grew,” Baytey said. “This concept is now a reality.”

What the youth center provides is a kitchen where young people can learn to cook and make healthy meals for themselves. Moses said she thinks this is going to be one of the most important components of the center.

There will be church staff able to meet with youth, provide counseling and connect them with the right community resources. A pantry in the room will hold things like personal hygiene supplies and food that youth can take with them when they leave.

According to Moses, she is most excited about the opportunity this resource center will bring to the community and the lives it could change.

Starting on July 18, the center will be open from 3-6 p.m. on Mondays, 1-6 p.m. on Thursday and by appointment on Fridays. Tuesdays and Wednesdays will be added to the center’s open hours starting in September.

