Tuesday, May 3
News | Local

New rules for Graham Park adopted

County commissioners sought new rules following disruptions during the Olmsted County Fair last year.

080721-BUILDERS-BAGS-BREWS-06682.jpg
Competitors take part in the Builders, Bags & Brews bean bag tournament Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Graham Park in Rochester. The event served as a fundraiser for the Jeremiah Program.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 03, 2022 11:22 AM
ROCHESTER — Adoption of new rules and regulations for Olmsted County’s Graham Park were unanimously approved Tuesday with little comment.

The rule changes were proposed earlier this year when Olmsted County commissioners approved rules for county parks.

051921-OXBOW-PARK-NATURE-CENTER-05300.jpg
Local
Bier says he won't seek a new term as Olmsted County commissioner
District 5 commissioner is in his 20th year in elected seat.
May 03, 2022 11:55 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Sandstone.JPG
Local
Rochester effort to spur affordable housing construction reimburses fees for first new home
City council ponders tweaks to pilot program following first approval
May 02, 2022 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Perkins.jpg
Local
Rochester council denies zoning change for former Perkins site
Developer encouraged to see alternative path to develop proposed apartment complex in Northwest Rochester.
May 02, 2022 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Graham Park is a park in name only, since it has never been designated as a county park under state statutes.

As a result the county park rules did not apply, but Commissioner Matt Flynn raised concerns about activity during last year’s Olmsted County Fair, which included multiple incidents of theft, disorderly conduct, fights and vandalism by crowds of unaccompanied teens that forced early closures of the midway.

Commissioners said existing rules were seen as limiting enforcement potential that is made clear in the rules for other parks.

On Tuesday, Senior assistant Olmsted County Attorney Tom Canan said the revised Graham Park rules were implemented portions of the countywide park rules, but made tweaks for the urban environment and specialized uses.

“The county parks rules and regulations are intended for a rural setting,” he said of the previously adopted rules.

While use agreements for individual buildings have been used to control activities in the past, the new rules are an effort to establish regulations for the entire grounds.

The rules include a ban on disorderly conduct and limits on excessive noise, as well as establishing park hours from 5 a.m. and midnight each day. With the exception of vehicles using streets through the area, park activity after midnight is restricted.

The new regulations also require pets to be leashed and controlled, ban the use of firearms and fireworks, and restrict the use of drones without permission.

Basic rule violations are considered misdemeanor criminal offenses, punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and up to 90 days in jail.

Canan said the Graham Park rules were reviewed by city and county law enforcement, as well as Olmsted County Fair officials, who provided insight in their development.

No one attended the public hearing held to discuss the rules, and county commissioners approved them without added comment.

Graham Park Rules by inforumdocs on Scribd

What happened: Olmsted County commissioners adopted new rules and regulations for Graham Park.

Why does this matter: The new rules are partly in response to disruptions seen during the Olmsted County Fair last year.

What's next: The rules will be put into place.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
