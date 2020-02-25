Providing new sanitary sewer in west Rochester near Highway 14 would cost more than double an acre than making connections for new development in Northeast Rochester.
“We can go in any direction, but we can’t do them all at the same time,” Rochester Public Works Project Development Manager Matt Crawford told the Rochester City Council on Monday.
As the council reviewed the city’s updated sewer master plan, Crawford said deciding where to extend sewer services will determine cost, which in turn is likely to be passed to developers.
“If we don’t get the full amount from the development community, somebody will have to pay for it,” Crawford said, noting that any adjustment would likely spur added costs for sewer users.
Council member Michael Wojcik said the costs for expanding sewer lines should be covered by the people who want to build in new areas as the city continues to grow.
“I don’t believe the existing ratepayers should subsidize urban sprawl,” he said.
Crawford said Public Works is recommending a new process, which would assess developers based on the cost of establishing sewer service to a specific region of the city.
As a result, the $9.5 million to expand service in Northeast Rochester, along with the cost of already-completed work, would be spread over nearly 2,600 acres the work would open for new development. The resulting cost for developers would be approximately $7,000 an acre.
Meanwhile, developing nearly 5,900 acres stretching west would cost an estimated $88.7 million for sewer expansion. The result could cost developers approximately $15,000 an acre, if they want to build on the newly connected land.
“There’s a lot of things to think about here,” Council member Nick Campion said, noting that the added costs would be restricted to areas currently not connected to city sewer services.
Council member Shaun Palmer said he would like to see comparisons to other cities before making a final decision.
“I want to look at the variables,” he said.
Wendy Turri, interim public works director, said a look at other cities will likely provide numerous options but would make it difficult to draw conclusions.
“It’s very variable,” she said. “Everything is so different, so it’s very hard to compare.”
Crawford said a council decision isn’t required at this point, but staff wanted to present the updated master plan to the council before seeking public input on the topic.
“We didn’t want to go to the development community and say we are doing this and then find the council doesn’t support it,” he said.
Council members expressed support for the plan and indicated that they trusted the estimated costs of extending sanitary sewer service into different quadrants of the city. Decisions on which region to target first and how to recoup the costs could come later with added community input.
“We probably need some more information on that,” Wojcik said.
Turri said community engagement will also seek to educate developers and others on the proposed costs for new sewer connections in various parts of the city.
“We want to make sure people understand it and know what we are proposing,” she said.