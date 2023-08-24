New sex crime charges filed against previously convicted Hayfield man

MANTORVILLE, Minn. — A Hayfield man previously convicted for possessing child sexual abuse material is now facing 17 new felony charges related to similar conduct, according to new charges filed in Dodge County District Court.

Michael Nathan Williams, 20, is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 6, 2023, for seven counts of disseminating pornographic work of a minor under 14 years old and 10 counts of possessing pornographic work of a minor under 14 years old.

Williams was sentenced to 90 days in jail this spring for possessing sexual abuse images of children ranging in age from infants to young juveniles. His new charges stem from the same Nov. 9, 2022, notification to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office about child sexual abuse images that had been uploaded to Twitter, now X.

Williams pleaded guilty to three charges of felony possession of pornographic work in his prior case as part of a plea deal that dismissed six other similar charges and capped his jail sentence to 90 days.

According to the criminal complaint:

A special agent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension notified the Dodge County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 9, 2022, that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report of child sexual abuse images that had been uploaded to Twitter.

A phone number and the email address "mylittleponyporn7" connected to the Twitter account were found to be owned by Williams.

The images depicted the sexual abuse of children in ages ranging from infant to young juvenile. Williams told police he had over 300 images on his electronic device and sent roughly 100 images.

Police found a conversation on a messaging application between Williams and another person where Williams sent at least seven videos of children being sexually abused to the other person.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.