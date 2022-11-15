New sidewalk plan seeks to end unexpected repair assessments, boost funds for ADA upgrades

ROCHESTER — A plan to shift how sidewalk repairs are funded is expected to boost city efforts for upgrading pedestrian ramps at street corners.

“We’ve been massively underfunding that effort,” Rochester Assistant City Engineer Tyler Niemeyer said, referencing city funding to meet Americans with Disability Act requirements.

The Rochester City Council approved a plan Monday to spread future sidewalk repair costs throughout specified districts, rather than assessing individual property owners for the full costs of replacing or repairing sidewalks.

At the same time, council members opted to include charges to fund half the costs of upgrading pedestrian ramps, while the second half of the work is expected to be funded through citywide property tax funds.

The addition will boost the estimated average annual homeowner cost from $36 to $57, based on Rochester Public Works estimates. It will also increase projected average fees for nonresidential properties from $207 to $333.

Each fee will actually be based on the cost of repairs at the start of a five-year cycle, wso the actual cost is directly reimbursed by the property owners.

The new fee is expected to coincide with an increased annual tax levy funding for sidewalks, which is currently $250,000 a year.

Niemeyer said approximately $831,000 a year is needed for city-funded improvements to make all crossings ADA compliant within the next 20 years.

He said the added tax funding through the city budget process will provide flexibility, since funds generated through sidewalk fees will be restricted for use in the districts where they are collected.

Council member Shaun Palmer said that’s important, because newer districts likely won’t need new ramps, since their sidewalks were built to comply with current ADA requirements, while older neighborhoods have greater needs for improvements.

Council member Nick Campion agreed, pointing out the potential exists for delaying upgrades in some parts of the city, without the added flexibility.

The new Sidewalk Improvement District program will continue the practice of rotating most sidewalk repairs through 20 project areas outside of the downtown core, with the goal of making repairs in one section each year.

The change approved Monday places the project areas into one of five districts, with the cost being spread throughout the district as a fee paid with property taxes.

Niemeyer said the program recognizes that all property owners in a given area benefit from having nearby sidewalks.

“It’s spreading the burden of the benefit across that geographical area,” he said.

The goal is to take the total cost of repairs in a year, along with 50% of pedestrian ramp upgrade expenses, and divide them among properties based on a formula approved by the council.

The formula calls for nonresidential properties to pay six times what homeowners pay, which Niemeyer said accounts for added expenses related to sidewalk repairs at commercial and apartment sites.

However, any property owner without an existing sidewalk would see the fee cut in half, which Niemeyer said was a compromise spurred by council members to recognize benefits are spread throughout the area.

“People without sidewalks still use sidewalks,” council member Molly Dennis said.

The sidewalk districts have been discussed for years, with the goal of reducing unexpected assessments on individual properties, which averaged $854 for recent repairs and had some homeowners paying thousands of dollars.

Palmer, who represents and lives in the Northeast Rochester area that was most recently assessed, said he liked the new plan but called for returning at least some of the past assessments to homeowners.

While the plan gives property owners who paid for repairs in the past five years a five- to nine-year break on paying the new sidewalk fee, he said that provides a roughly $300 savings to the thousands some homeowners have been assessed in recent years.

“I like the program other than that fact,” he said, failing to get support from the rest of the council, with some council members question how such a rebate would be funded.

As a result, Palmer was the only council member to oppose adopting the plan with the added funding for pedestrian ramps.

With the plan approved, Communications and Engagement Coordinator Megan Moeller said Public Works plans to reach out to Southeast Rochester residents this winter to inform them of the changes, since it's the first district that will see the new plan implemented.

Each year, another district will be added to the program, until all five are participating in the five-year-rotation process, with the downtown district being addressed alongside the city's northeast district.