New Silver Lake pool not in plans, but not completely ruled out

ROCHESTER — A new Silver Lake Park pool remains on the Rochester Park Board’s wish list but not in its budget.

“I’m inclined to think a second (outdoor public) pool is more important than a third or fourth splash pad, but it all comes down to the numbers,” Park Board President Gary Neumann said. “We have to make as many of these things work as we can.”

Board member Chad Ramaker echoed the support, pointing out that he and other board members have voted that they would like to include a new pool in improvement plans for the park at 840 Seventh Street Northeast.

“It’s just a matter of finances, and that way it kind of puts it back on elected officials and staff to find the money,” he said.

Parks and Forestry Division Head Mike Nigbur agreed the issue largely revolves around funding.

“The conversations have taken place since about 2015 about a second pool in Rochester,” he said. “Funding has not come forward yet.”

As a result, the Silver Lake Park Master Plan adopted in October calls for replacing the pool that has been part of the park for more than six decades with a large splash pad.

Increased maintenance costs and uncertainty about future operations fueled a decision to close the pool permanently in 2020, but the Park Board and Rochester City Council worked to keep it open. The pool is currently serving as the city’s only outdoor public pool while a new aquatics center is being built in Soldiers Field Park. Nigbur said plans call for keeping the Silver Lake pool available until the new facility opens, which is slated for next summer.

The Park Board has approved a $592,522 contract with WSB & Associates to oversee continued community engagement and design for the first phase of Silver Lake Park upgrades, which include replacing the pool with an 11,000-square-foot splash pad with an anticipated $3 million construction cost.

Nigbur said the new splash pad is expected to be an upgrade compared to the recently constructed aquatics feature at Lincolnshire Park, 5276 Members Parkway Northwest.

Children from Camp Kingdom play at the new Lincolnshire Splash Pad on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

The existing pool house is expected to remain with some updates to meet accessibility requirements and building code requirements. Nigbur said WSB has been asked to include space for a smaller pool, in case funding becomes available.

“We met with the aquatics group during the master planning process, and they said we really don’t need a big pool for our community, because we have Soldiers Field, which is a larger facility,” he said.

WSB has estimated the cost of adding a pool would be at least $1.5 million for construction and $100,000 to $120,000 for design, but Nigbur said the actual cost will depend on a variety of factors.

“If it’s an add feature or changing depths or shape, that can surely change the cost dramatically,” he said, pointing out that estimates for new Silver Lake Park pool provided last year indicated the cost would be $3 million to $4 million.

So far, only $4 million in park referendum funds are available for the first phase of park upgrades, which include adding to the existing skate park, enhancing the west side playground, adding a basketball court near the skate park and creating an indigenous ceremony space near where Silver Creek and the Zumbro River meet. The combined work is estimated to cost approximately $7 million with design costs and related fees and expenses.

A variety of other proposed changes outlined in the park master plan, including new trails, potential Silver Lake dam revisions, wetland, prairie and garden planting and new picnic and play areas.

Nigbur said additional funds for the initial work will be sought through state and federal grants, with a focus on state park and playground upgrades, as well as the new aquatics features.

At this point, $1.6 million of the available referendum funds are designated park aquatics, with $500,000 set aside for the proposed $684,000 skate park project and $500,000 earmarked for the planned $863,000 playground project. A westside shelter and the ceremonial space are also expected to use a portion of the referendum funds.

“From Day 1, we knew we were going to seek grants for these projects,” Nigbur said of the need for added funding to complete the initial park upgrades, which could see construction start in May next year with the initial projects completed during the summer of 2025.