New tenant sought for Dooley's Pub site with agreement in the works to end lease

The Rochester City Council will be asked Monday for permission to seek a new tenant for the city-owned space that currently houses Dooley’s Pub.

“At this time the city is in the process of working with the current tenant to terminate the lease for the Third Street Ramp lease space,” Assistant City Administrator Terry Spaeth wrote in a report to the council Thursday.

The location at 255 First Ave. SW has been leased to Dooley’s owner Tory Runkle since 2010.

In January, Runkle announced the pub would close indefinitely due to challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We cannot make a profit in our current status without late night and the dance floor, especially with the negative publicity lately and the current status of downtown,” Runkle wrote in a message at the time.

Dooley's faced some backlash in 2020 related to its safety protocols. Olmsted County Public Health closed the bar for 72 hours in September because of concerns that guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were not being followed. The county lifted the suspension, stating that “Dooley’s management has really stepped up and demonstrated significant changes that will be implemented and enforced.”

With plans to end the lease, Spaeth said the site is a prime location for another restaurant, since it includes space for outside dining. Efforts to work with Runkle on an agreement to end the lease include determining what to do with the kitchen equipment, which could remain for a future tenant.

“To that end, we are seeking an estimate of the valuation of the kitchen equipment and will work with the current tenant on how best to deal with leaving the kitchen equipment in place,” he said.

A call to Runkle for comment was not returned.

The city estimates tenant maintenance costs of the 7,589 square feet of space, which include taxes and utilities, among other expenses, at approximately $60,000 a year. The base rent for the space is expected to be determined when a lease is created.

The rental income has helped defray debt on the city’s adjacent Bio Business Center building for the past decade.

A 60-day window is suggested to accept proposals from potential tenants.

The council will consider whether to move forward with the plan during its meeting at 3:30 p.m. Monday, which will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

