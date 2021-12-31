New Year's Eve snow tubing at Ironwood Springs

1 of 7: Kate Dan Kidney.JPG Kate Kidney, 4, covers her face as she slides down a hill with her dad, Dan Kidney, on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Ironwood Springs Christian Camp near High Forest. The two were visiting Southeast Minnesota from the Twin Cities. "We did this, went to the zoo, the (Quarry Hill) Nature Center. There are a lot of fun things to do here," Dan Kidney said. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

2 of 7: Kathryn Rundle.JPG Kathryn Rundle, 7, of Austin, Minnesota, slides down a hill on tubes at Ironwood Springs Christian Camp near High Forest Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. The camp was open for people to snow tube and enjoy other outdoor winter activities for New Years Eve. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

3 of 7: Mark Rundle.JPG Mark Rundle, of Austin, Minnesota, slows his descent with his hands while sliding down a hill at Ironwood Springs Christian Camp near High Forest Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Rundle brought his family snow tubing there for the day. It was their first visit to the camp, he said.

"We always knew this was here, but it was a matter of having the a day of nice weather," he said. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

4 of 7: Keith Henry James Morriss.JPG Keith Morriss, of Rochester, holding his 3-year-old son, James, and his older son, 6-year-old Henry, slide down a hill Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Ironwood Springs Christian Camp near High Forest. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

5 of 7: Eleanor and Isabelle Kahoun.JPG Eleanor Rislove, 5, top, and Isabelle Kahoun, 16, of Rushford, Minnesota, slide down a hill Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Ironwood Springs Christian Camp near High Forest. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

6 of 7: Brandon Finstuen.JPG From right, Brandon Finstuen and Nia Finstuen, 3, of Pine Island, and Brenda Kajobe and Janice Aine, both visiting from Atlanta, Georgia, slide down a hill Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Ironwood Springs Christian Camp near High Forest. The camp was open for people to enjoy outdoor winter activities for New Year's Eve. Kajobe, who is from Uganda and lives in Atlanta, said the experience was her first being out in the snow. Aine, also originally from Uganda, said the snow has been fun, but she is ready to head home. "After this, I want my sun back," Aine said. John Molseed / Post Bulletin