Next phase of North Broadway construction set to start

ROCHESTER – The next phase of work along North Broadway Avenue, north of Civic Center Drive, will start next week.

Construction will focus on the alleyways and side streets adjacent to the North Broadway work completed last year, which stretched north to the Zumbro River bridge.

“We are excited to get into the second and final season of construction on the project, Rochester Assistant City Engineer Tyler Niemeyer said in a statement announcing the next phase. “This season will focus on reconstructing the areas surrounding Broadway and finalizing the more visual elements of Broadway’s transformation. We want to thank drivers, area businesses, and residents for their patience as we progress through the required work.”

With an expected September completion, work will progress from north to south, first on the east side of Broadway Avenue and then the west.

Limited access to alleys and side streets is only expected to occur in areas where construction is actively occurring when work starts on March 28.

However, once contractors start installing underground utilities, locations under active construction will be completely closed for several days and then re-opened with a gravel surface.

Detour signs will be posted for each work location.

The primary work on Broadway Avenue will include landscaping, installation of railing, completion of bus stops, and electrical work.

Impacts expected along Broadway Avenue include:



Broadway Avenue from Fifth Street Northwest to the north will have moving outside lane closures to facilitate construction activities. The closure areas will move regularly throughout the corridor.

The Bryk on Broadway project will continue to require the closure of one southbound travel lane between Fifth Street Northwest and Civic Center Drive until August.

Intermittent work on individual bus shelters will require passengers to be re-routed to the next closest shelter. Visit Rochester Public Transit’s website at rptride.com for up-to-date information on transit impacts.

Closures of the sidewalk and cycle track might occur but are expected to be infrequent.

Additional information is available on the project website at reconstructbroadway.com .