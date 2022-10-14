Nine months after his death, Hagedorn receives campaign finance reimbursement

ROCHESTER — Former GOP Congressman Jim Hagedorn died nine months ago, but according to a recent report, he is still receiving reimbursements for campaign expenses.

That nugget of campaign finance info was recently dug up by Business Insider. It reported that the Friends of Hagedorn campaign committee refunded Hagedorn, a two-term U.S. congressman for the 1st Congressional District, $1,132.99 for mileage on Sept. 20, 2022. The entry was found in a report filed earlier this week with the Federal Election Commission.

Hagedorn died Feb. 17, 2022, after a battle with kidney cancer.

Campaign committees are formed to raise and spend money for the purpose of aiding the election of a specific candidate for public office.

The Friends of Hagedorn Committee had $141,000 cash on hand as of Sept. 30, 2022, according to federal records.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Given that Hagedorn is dead, it’s unclear who exactly received the reimbursement,” Business Insider noted.

The report lists the date of disbursement and the reason (mileage), but doesn’t say where the candidate was going, how far he went or, most importantly, when the travel that prompted the reimbursement happened.

Everything about the filing was consistent for a candidate still running for office. In fact, Hagedorn had announced plans to run for re-election for the 2022 midterm election before his death in February.

The reimbursement included Hagedorn’s name and an address that was the same as the one he provided when filing his federal candidacy documents in 2021.

Congressional campaign funds can be used to reimburse the travel costs of lawmakers, as well as those of their spouse and children, as long as it is “directly connected to the office holder's bona fide official responsibilities,” according to FEC guidance.

It also allows for “winding down” expenses after a lawmaker leaves office. That means campaigns can use the remaining funds to pay remaining bills and expenses related to closing the operation.