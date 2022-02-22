SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

No charges filed in McDonald's gun incident that drew social media attention

A video captured a portion of the Feb. 16, 2022, incident and was posted on social media.

Police car lights crime
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 22, 2022 09:51 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — Rochester police said no charges have been filed following an incident earlier this month at a McDonald's during which a man took a pistol out of his vehicle's center console .

Police received a report about 12:30 p.m. Feb. 16, 2022, from a 34-year-old Rochester man who said another man pulled out a pistol.

The 34-year-old man said he was leaving the fast-food restaurant's drive thru when he saw a man in a van behind him stop and give him the middle finger, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen. The 34-year-old man said he was unsure why the other driver was so upset so he got out of his own vehicle thinking he may have run into something.

The man reported the man in van yelled at him and drove toward him in an aggressive manner, Moilanen said. The 34-year-old man said he asked the other driver what his problem was and the other man pulled a pistol from his van's center console. The man did not point the pistol at the 34-year-old man.

The 34-year-old man recorded a portion of the incident, which was then posted to social media. The video begins after the pistol was taken out and viewers can hear the man filming saying "don't ever pull a gun on me again, dude, that's (expletive) up. The man recording than walks back to his vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers tracked down the driver of the van, an 81-year-old Plainview man, and spoke with him over the phone. He said he was in the car with his wife and had been looking for a parking spot when he stopped for a vehicle in the drive-thru. The man said the other vehicle than began to "mimic his movements," preventing him from being able to get past it, according to Moilanen.

The 81-year-old man said he made a gesture to the other driver, who then got out of his vehicle and approached him cursing. The 81-year-old man told officers that he grabbed his gun when the other man reached for his door handle.

No other witnesses to the incident or video was available.

Moilanen said the case is considered inactive and no charges have been filed.

Also Read
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 20-26, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 22, 2022 08:42 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
MacLaughlin.jpg
Local
MacLaughlin announces Olmsted County attorney campaign
Former county prosecutor and current legal aid attorney cites desire to reform office.
February 22, 2022 05:59 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
stpfuneralhomeshooting022222.jpg
Minnesota
4 people shot, 1 fatally, outside St. Paul funeral home
Officers who responded found four victims, including a 28-year-old man who was shot in the throat and died at Regions Hospital.
February 21, 2022 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Mara H. Gottfried / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Load More

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERPLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE
What to read next
Construction road sign against a blue sky
Local
Road work ahead: List of road/lane closures
See the area road closures to make your drive smoother.
February 22, 2022 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
03 111621-MAYO-CLINIC-SHUTTLE-BUS-1007161.jpg
Local
Mayo Clinic reducing -- but not eliminating -- shuttle traffic along residential Kutzky Park street
Plan to cut nearly 200 trips to 125 is set to be implemented on March 21, giving staff 30-day notice.
February 22, 2022 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
BRT station.jpg
Local
Webinar about potential changes to Rochester rapid-transit project planned for Thursday
ROCHESTER — A webinar is set for Thursday, Feb. 24, to update the public on proposed rapid transit enhancements recently presented to Rochester City Council and Destination Medical Center Corp. Board.
February 22, 2022 09:16 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Police lights crash report
Local
Two hurt in single vehicle crash in Hayward Township
Two Lyle residents suffered non-life threatening injuries Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in a single vehicle crash.
February 22, 2022 09:09 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts