No charges filed in McDonald's gun incident that drew social media attention

ROCHESTER — Rochester police said no charges have been filed following an incident earlier this month at a McDonald's during which a man took a pistol out of his vehicle's center console .

Police received a report about 12:30 p.m. Feb. 16, 2022, from a 34-year-old Rochester man who said another man pulled out a pistol.

The 34-year-old man said he was leaving the fast-food restaurant's drive thru when he saw a man in a van behind him stop and give him the middle finger, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen. The 34-year-old man said he was unsure why the other driver was so upset so he got out of his own vehicle thinking he may have run into something.

The man reported the man in van yelled at him and drove toward him in an aggressive manner, Moilanen said. The 34-year-old man said he asked the other driver what his problem was and the other man pulled a pistol from his van's center console. The man did not point the pistol at the 34-year-old man.

The 34-year-old man recorded a portion of the incident, which was then posted to social media. The video begins after the pistol was taken out and viewers can hear the man filming saying "don't ever pull a gun on me again, dude, that's (expletive) up. The man recording than walks back to his vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers tracked down the driver of the van, an 81-year-old Plainview man, and spoke with him over the phone. He said he was in the car with his wife and had been looking for a parking spot when he stopped for a vehicle in the drive-thru. The man said the other vehicle than began to "mimic his movements," preventing him from being able to get past it, according to Moilanen.

The 81-year-old man said he made a gesture to the other driver, who then got out of his vehicle and approached him cursing. The 81-year-old man told officers that he grabbed his gun when the other man reached for his door handle.

No other witnesses to the incident or video was available.

Moilanen said the case is considered inactive and no charges have been filed.