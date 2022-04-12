Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 12
No charges to be filed in Austin police shooting

The Austin Police Department announced Tuesday, April 12, 2022, that the Olmsted County Attorney provided a declination letter to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Mower County Attorney’s Office in regard to the Dec. 23, 2021, shooting.

Austin Police Department logo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
April 12, 2022 02:16 PM
AUSTIN — Prosecutors will not be seeking criminal charges against the Austin police officer who fatally shot a 38-year-old man in December , the Austin Police Department announced Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

"After a thorough review of the events, reports and recording related to the fatal shooting of Kokou Christopher Fiafonou on December 23, 2021, our office has concluded that the evidence does not support criminal charges against any of the officers involved, including Officer Zachary Gast of the Austin Police Department," Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem wrote in an April 11, 2022, letter to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Kokou "Christopher" Fiafonou
The Olmsted County Attorney's Office was asked to review the case by the Mower County Attorney's Office.

Fiafonou, of Austin, died on Dec. 23, 2022, as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide. The ruling is a term used by medical examiner's as a way to state that a person's death occurred at the hands of another. It does not necessarily imply criminal intent.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the officer that shot Fiafonou as Gast, a two-year veteran of the department.

Fiafonou was fatally shot following a more than 24-hour standoff with law enforcement who had initially been called around 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2021, to the area of Seventh Street Northwest and Eighth Avenue Northwest in Austin for a report of a man walking in traffic and holding a knife, according to initial reports. When officers arrived, they found the man with a machete. Officers attempted to speak with him, but were unsuccessful and officers followed the man into a residence, according to a news release from Austin Police Department sent shortly after the incident.

Over the course of more than 24 hours, police as well as members of the Special Incident Response Team, including trained negotiators, used Tasers, pepper gas and less-lethal foam impact bullets in an attempt to bring Fiafonou into custody. Fiafonou allegedly threatened to harm other people. By 6 p.m. Dec. 23, 2021, the law enforcement presence on scene was reduced to uniformed officers posted in the area to monitor the situation.

Around 9:30 that night, Fiafonou left his home and walked to the Kwik Trip in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue West. Officers followed him to the gas station's parking lot, where Fiafonou reportedly "confronted" officers with a knife, according to the news release. It was then that Fiafonou was shot.

"Video was obtained from the store as well as squad video, all of which very clearly depicts the last few minutes of the encounter," Ostrem wrote.

The Austin Police Department does not wear body cameras.

Fiafonou's family has refuted some of the police narrative on the incident. A week after his death, people from Austin and around the state gathered outside the Austin Police Department with three demands: release all video footage of the incident to the family at once; fire and prosecute all officers involved; and compensate the family for their loss.

Speaking at the gathering, David Kodzode, Fiafonou's cousin, said at the time he didn't know the details of the incident leading up to Fiafonou's death, but that he was seeking justice for his cousin because he believed police "killed an innocent man."

"My cousin is a good man. Everybody he sees, he put a smile on his face," Kodzode, of Iowa, said. "Everybody loved him. He's a good man. He cared for everybody. He is the person that when you have any issue, you go to him, he will pray for you, he will make sure he helps you out."

