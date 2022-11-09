SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, November 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

No clear winner for Rochester School Board election hours after polls close

At just before 11 p.m., there were 38 of 102 precincts reporting their results.

Midterm Election
A voting booth at a polling location on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
November 08, 2022 11:22 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Nearly three hours after the polls closed, there were not enough votes tallied to discern a clear victor for any of the candidates running for Rochester School Board.

At just before 11 p.m., 38 of 102 precincts reported their results. It was enough to see early leaders, but not enough to make definitive predictions.

The race included three incumbents, a candidate endorsed by an outgoing incumbent, and a bloc of four challengers running as a self-described group.

ALSO READ
IMG_5847.JPG
Local
Byron School Board considers courting corporate sponsors for facilities
“The district doesn’t lose anything; the district has the potential to gain a lot,” Board Chairman Craig Fuchs said.
November 08, 2022 12:23 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Spring and Summer 2022 graduates and Dean's lists and scholarship recipients and honor society appointees
Mercy College of Health Sciences – Pine Island: Jesse Elliot.
November 05, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Triton Public Schools
Local
Triton teacher suspended after pushing student who sprayed hot sparks at him
The teacher would have to complete classroom management training course as well as anger management counseling within a year to have the penalty removed.
November 04, 2022 04:49 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

As of 11 p.m., The incumbents showed a lead over their opponents. The largest margin at that time was between the candidates Justin Cook, at more than 63% of the vote and Rae Parker at 36% of the vote. Cook was endorsed by outgoing incumbent and Melissa Amundsen. Parker was one of the four bloc members.

Even the narrowest race showed a clear leader. Incumbent Jean Marvin had more than 59% of the vote compared with her challenger Kim Rishavy, who had 40.68% of the vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The results for the school board contrasted strongly with other races from around the state. Gov. Tim Walz had already been declared the victor by the time the results for Rochester School Board race had barely even begun to trickle in.

The race for the school board has been described as one of the most pivotal in recent years. The bloc, who dubbed their campaign 4YourChildren, would represent a majority of the seven-member board if they all were elected. And they expressed many disagreements with the operation of the existing school board.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSROCHESTERELECTION 2022
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Election Day
Local
Nelson on cusp of 5th straight Senate win; Drazkowski and Boldon have big leads
A pattern repeats: Area races show Democrats winning Rochester area and GOP in rural area.
November 08, 2022 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Election Day
Local
At least 4 new Olmsted County commissioners to be elected, with 74.5% of countywide precincts reporting
Six of seven commissioner seats were on Tuesday's ballot.
November 08, 2022 11:17 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Midterm Election
Local
3 Rochester City Council seats in play with 71% of citywide election precincts reporting
Two newcomers seek Ward 3 seat while Ward 1 and 5 incumbents face challenges.
November 08, 2022 11:10 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Midterm Election
Local
Key MN House races for Rochester area yet to be called
With not enough votes totaled in most Rochester-area Minnesota House districts, it is unclear if regional races will contribute to the DFL keeping its House majority or the GOP taking control.
November 08, 2022 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden