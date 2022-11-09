No clear winner for Rochester School Board election hours after polls close

ROCHESTER — Nearly three hours after the polls closed, there were not enough votes tallied to discern a clear victor for any of the candidates running for Rochester School Board.

At just before 11 p.m., 38 of 102 precincts reported their results. It was enough to see early leaders, but not enough to make definitive predictions.

The race included three incumbents, a candidate endorsed by an outgoing incumbent, and a bloc of four challengers running as a self-described group.

As of 11 p.m., The incumbents showed a lead over their opponents. The largest margin at that time was between the candidates Justin Cook, at more than 63% of the vote and Rae Parker at 36% of the vote. Cook was endorsed by outgoing incumbent and Melissa Amundsen. Parker was one of the four bloc members.

Even the narrowest race showed a clear leader. Incumbent Jean Marvin had more than 59% of the vote compared with her challenger Kim Rishavy, who had 40.68% of the vote.

The results for the school board contrasted strongly with other races from around the state. Gov. Tim Walz had already been declared the victor by the time the results for Rochester School Board race had barely even begun to trickle in.

The race for the school board has been described as one of the most pivotal in recent years. The bloc, who dubbed their campaign 4YourChildren, would represent a majority of the seven-member board if they all were elected. And they expressed many disagreements with the operation of the existing school board.