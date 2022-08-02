No injuries in Monday night Rochester house fire

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Fire Department contained a Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, house fire from spreading to to the entire house, according to a news release from the Rochester Fire Department.

According to the release, fire crews responded to a call on a structure fire in the 1100 block of Knoll Court Northwest around 8:04 p.m. to find fire coming from the roof of the rear side of a house.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire and cleared the house of any occupants. No injuries were reported.

The Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Rochester Police Department and the Red Cross also responded to the incident.

"Make sure that your family has an escape plan and has practiced it. Ensure that everyone knows where to gather outside of your home in the event of a house fire," reads part of the release.