Tuesday, August 2

News | Local
No injuries in Monday night Rochester house fire

"Make sure that your family has an escape plan and has practiced it. Ensure that everyone knows where to gather outside of your home in the event of a house fire," the Rochester Fire Department wrote in a news release.

Rochester Fire Department trucks
The Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. No injuries were reported.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
August 02, 2022 09:38 AM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Fire Department contained a Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, house fire from spreading to to the entire house, according to a news release from the Rochester Fire Department.

According to the release, fire crews responded to a call on a structure fire in the 1100 block of Knoll Court Northwest around 8:04 p.m. to find fire coming from the roof of the rear side of a house.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire and cleared the house of any occupants. No injuries were reported.

The Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Rochester Police Department and the Red Cross also responded to the incident.

"Make sure that your family has an escape plan and has practiced it. Ensure that everyone knows where to gather outside of your home in the event of a house fire," reads part of the release.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
