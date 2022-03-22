No injuries in Northeast Rochester shooting
Rochester Police said there is no danger to the public.
ROCHESTER — No injuries were reported in a shooting on Monday, March 21, 2022, in Northeast Rochester.
The Rochester Police Department responded to a call of multiple gunshots at 8:45 p.m. on the 500 block of Northern Hills Drive Northeast, according to Rochester Police Sergeant Shamus Ryan.
Ryan said when officers arrived on the scene they spoke to a victim who was uninjured from the shooting and found roughly 10 gun shell casings.
While a suspect is not in custody at this time, Ryan said there is no danger to the public.
This is a developing story.
ADVERTISEMENT
1/5: Rochester Police respond to a report of a shooting Monday, March 21, 2022, along Northern Hills Drive NE in Rochester.
2/5: Rochester Police respond to a report of a shooting Monday, March 21, 2022, along Northern Hills Drive NE in Rochester.
3/5: Rochester Police respond to a report of a shooting Monday, March 21, 2022, along Northern Hills Drive NE in Rochester.
4/5: Rochester Police respond to a report of a shooting Monday, March 21, 2022, along Northern Hills Drive NE in Rochester.
5/5: Rochester Police respond to a report of a shooting Monday, March 21, 2022, along Northern Hills Drive NE in Rochester.
Mediation led to agreement with settlement split by three companies connected to construction of city's newest public parking structure.
"Innocent men, women and children are being murdered," Byron teacher Tara Dunken said. "It really is this simple."
Concept submitted by selected developer would create two apartment buildings where city parking lot currently exists
Special meeting plan for Thursday to finalize map for submission to the state.