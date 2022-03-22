No injuries in Northeast Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER — No injuries were reported in a shooting on Monday, March 21, 2022, in Northeast Rochester.

The Rochester Police Department responded to a call of multiple gunshots at 8:45 p.m. on the 500 block of Northern Hills Drive Northeast, according to Rochester Police Sergeant Shamus Ryan.

Ryan said when officers arrived on the scene they spoke to a victim who was uninjured from the shooting and found roughly 10 gun shell casings.

While a suspect is not in custody at this time, Ryan said there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story.

