No injuries in Northeast Rochester shooting

Rochester Police said there is no danger to the public.

Rochester Police respond to a report of a shooting Monday, March 21, 2022, along Northern Hills Drive NE in Rochester.
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
March 21, 2022 10:05 PM
ROCHESTER — No injuries were reported in a shooting on Monday, March 21, 2022, in Northeast Rochester.

The Rochester Police Department responded to a call of multiple gunshots at 8:45 p.m. on the 500 block of Northern Hills Drive Northeast, according to Rochester Police Sergeant Shamus Ryan.

Ryan said when officers arrived on the scene they spoke to a victim who was uninjured from the shooting and found roughly 10 gun shell casings.

While a suspect is not in custody at this time, Ryan said there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story.

Related Topics: ROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTROCHESTERPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTS
