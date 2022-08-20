Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

No injuries, one displaced in Rochester apartment fire Friday

Fire damage was contained to a second-floor bedroom.

Structure Fire
Rochester Fire respondes to a structure fire at 526 Third Street Northwest on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Rochester. According to the Batalion Chief no injuries were reported and the fire was knocked down quickly.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
August 20, 2022 09:55 AM
ROCHESTER — No one was home when a fire damaged a multi-unit home in Northwest Rochester Friday afternoon.

Rochester firefighters were called to the 500-block of Third Street Northwest at about 5:30 p.m. after a passerby noticed smoke coming from a second-story window of a home there and a downstairs tenant in the building reported smelling smoke.

Firefighters used a ladder to get to the second-floor bedroom and used a hose and fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

The tenant in that part of the building wasn’t home at the time of the fire, according to Rochester Fire officials.

The fire damage was limited to the second-floor bedroom, and one tenant in the building was displaced, fire officials report.

By Staff reports
