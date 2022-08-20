No injuries, one displaced in Rochester apartment fire Friday

ROCHESTER — No one was home when a fire damaged a multi-unit home in Northwest Rochester Friday afternoon.

Rochester firefighters were called to the 500-block of Third Street Northwest at about 5:30 p.m. after a passerby noticed smoke coming from a second-story window of a home there and a downstairs tenant in the building reported smelling smoke.

Firefighters used a ladder to get to the second-floor bedroom and used a hose and fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

The tenant in that part of the building wasn’t home at the time of the fire, according to Rochester Fire officials.

The fire damage was limited to the second-floor bedroom, and one tenant in the building was displaced, fire officials report.

