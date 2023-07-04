Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

No injuries reported in early morning Rochester fire

The home was able to be re-occupied after the incident.

Rochester Fire Department truck lights
By Staff reports
Today at 8:13 AM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Fire Department is encouraging homeowners to regularly inspect bathroom and other exhaust fan appliances for buildup of dust and lint after responding to a fire at a home early Tuesday, July 4.

The fire department was dispatched to a home at 707 19th Ave. SW around 5:17 a.m. on Tuesday. When fire fighters arrived on scene the homeowner had exited the home along with all occupants and met RFD outside. The homeowner said there was a fire in an upstairs bathroom and everyone including pets were outside.

RFD was able to make rapid entry with a portable extinguisher. They were able to extinguish the fire quickly limiting fire, smoke and water damage to the immediate area, according to a news release from RFD.

The home was able to be re-occupied after the incident.

There were no injuries reported.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
IMG_7264.jpeg
Members Only
Business
Lake City’s newest eco-friendly food truck brings açaí bowls to the area
July 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Red Wing map.png
Local
3 men missing after going in the Mississippi River near Red Wing
July 03, 2023 10:37 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
063023-Matt Jensen Portrait
Local
Rochester Chess Club hosts two-day tournament this weekend
July 03, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Salmon
Lifestyle
Something fishy on the Fourth
July 04, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
fireworks.jpg
Community
In 1957, fireworks had trouble getting their fuse lit
July 04, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
1A Golf Meet
Prep
Meet the 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Golf Team
July 04, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
AHN.02..JPG
Prep
Mayo's Mr. Reliable: Isaac Ahn is 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Golfer of the Year
July 04, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman