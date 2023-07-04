No injuries reported in early morning Rochester fire

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Fire Department is encouraging homeowners to regularly inspect bathroom and other exhaust fan appliances for buildup of dust and lint after responding to a fire at a home early Tuesday, July 4.

The fire department was dispatched to a home at 707 19th Ave. SW around 5:17 a.m. on Tuesday. When fire fighters arrived on scene the homeowner had exited the home along with all occupants and met RFD outside. The homeowner said there was a fire in an upstairs bathroom and everyone including pets were outside.

RFD was able to make rapid entry with a portable extinguisher. They were able to extinguish the fire quickly limiting fire, smoke and water damage to the immediate area, according to a news release from RFD.

The home was able to be re-occupied after the incident.

There were no injuries reported.