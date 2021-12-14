No injuries reported in vehicle fire on Highway 52 Monday
Firefighters were called just before 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, to the 600 block of northbound Highway 52 near Sixth Street Southwest for a report of a vehicle fire.
The Rochester Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on U.S. Highway 52 late Monday afternoon.
Firefighters were called just before 4:30 p.m. to the 600 block of northbound Highway 52 near Sixth Street Southwest for a report of a vehicle fire, according to a news release from the Rochester Fire Department.
The first firefighters on scene found the engine compartment of mid-sized SUV parked on the right shoulder fully engulfed in flames.
Crews opened the hood with a power saw to extinguish the fire. No one was inside of the vehicle.
No injuries were reported. The Rochester Fire Department's Marshal Division is investigating.
ADVERTISEMENT
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.