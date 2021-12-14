No injuries reported in vehicle fire on Highway 52 Monday

The Rochester Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on U.S. Highway 52 late Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called just before 4:30 p.m. to the 600 block of northbound Highway 52 near Sixth Street Southwest for a report of a vehicle fire, according to a news release from the Rochester Fire Department.

The first firefighters on scene found the engine compartment of mid-sized SUV parked on the right shoulder fully engulfed in flames.

Crews opened the hood with a power saw to extinguish the fire. No one was inside of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported. The Rochester Fire Department's Marshal Division is investigating.