News | Local

No injuries reported in vehicle fire on Highway 52 Monday

Firefighters were called just before 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, to the 600 block of northbound Highway 52 near Sixth Street Southwest for a report of a vehicle fire.

Two Rochester firefighters respond to a vehicle fire on U.S. Highway 52 in Rochester on Dec. 13, 2021.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
December 14, 2021 08:43 AM
The Rochester Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on U.S. Highway 52 late Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called just before 4:30 p.m. to the 600 block of northbound Highway 52 near Sixth Street Southwest for a report of a vehicle fire, according to a news release from the Rochester Fire Department.

The first firefighters on scene found the engine compartment of mid-sized SUV parked on the right shoulder fully engulfed in flames.

Crews opened the hood with a power saw to extinguish the fire. No one was inside of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported. The Rochester Fire Department's Marshal Division is investigating.

