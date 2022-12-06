SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

No prison time in plea deal for Rochester man facing rape charges against juveniles under 10

A Rochester man is facing three felony charges related to the rape of two juveniles who were around 9-years-old and 5-years-old at the time of the sexual assaults.

Mohamed Bakari Shei
Mohamed Bakari Shei<br/>
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
December 06, 2022 12:37 PM
ROCHESTER — A 20-year-old Rochester man charged with raping two juvenile females will serve no prison time in a plea agreement submitted Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court.

Mohamed Bakari Shei appeared before District Judge Jacob Allen for three different felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in two separate cases.

Shei entered an Alford plea Tuesday, meaning that while he does not admit guilt, he admits that a jury would convict him based on the evidence.

The plea agreement calls for no prison time and a stay of adjudication. If Shei completes his probation, the charges against him will be dismissed and will not be on his adult record. A third charge of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct will be dismissed and Shei must register as a predatory offender.

Shei was 15- and 16-years-old at the time of the sexually assaults and he was initially charged in juvenile court. He was certified for adult prosecution in November.

One of the juveniles in this case was around 9-years-old and the other juvenile was between 4- and 5-years old at the time of the sexual assaults.

The plea deal is an agreement between Shei's defense counsel, Doda McGeeney, and the Olmsted County Attorney's Office, which means that if the court accepts the deal, it would be bound by the agreement.

Allen called the agreement a "substantial benefit" for Shei during Tuesday's hearing and ordered Shei to report to probation offices following the hearing. Allen ordered that Shei continued to be released on his own recognizance provided he have no contact with the victims.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 30 and several victim impact statements are expected to be submitted.

According to court documents:

A female juvenile reported to a Rochester police investigator in April 2020 that Shei first raped her on Mother's Day in 2018 at a Rochester residence. The juvenile would have been around 9 years old on that date. Shei would have been around 16 years old.

Shei told her that he would give her money for a book fair at school or buy her toys, the juvenile told police.

A different juvenile told an RPD investigator in June 2021 that Shei had raped them several times at the same residence during the same time period.

Shei denied raping the juvenile to investigators.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
