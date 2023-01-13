99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

No solid answers for end of Rochester's exterior library work

The Rochester Public Library's roof has been replaced, but work on improving the efficiency of the building's exterior continues as weather allows.

Library 1.jpg
Scaffolding stretches along the front of the Rochester Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Answer Man / Post Bulletin
Answer Man
By Answer Man
January 13, 2023 09:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Dear Answer Man, 

Would you please do some digging to find out when the roof replacement for the public library will finally be finished? When the project was started, we were given a timeline of a few weeks before the replacement would be completed. This has now stretched on to several months. 

With winter now clearly in the picture, there are several new issues emerging for those of us with mobility issues. I do appreciate the available parking on First Avenue Southeast, parallel to the railroad tracks, but parking issues still exist with snow, ice and slush making it difficult to cross the street. 

Also Read
State of the City
Local
Rochester mayor points to continued recovery and growth in 2023
Mayor Kim Norton starts new year and second term with message target innovation in State of the City Address, while also seeking to curb incivility.
January 13, 2023 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Dog wakes up Rochester owner while home filled with natural gas
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 13, 2023 08:53 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Greg Dison
Local
'My little Ellie saved my life': Dog wakes up Rochester owner while home filled with natural gas
Firefighters told Greg Dison it was a good thing he was roused and called when he did because the gas leak could have been fatal.
January 13, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed

It all boils down to the incomplete roof project on the library building. Please, tell me there is an end in sight for this construction marathon.

— Loyal Library Fan

ADVERTISEMENT

Fan,

I’m happy to tell you the roof is complete, but that doesn’t mean the scaffolding is likely to disappear anytime soon.

The roof replacement, which started in August, only took a couple of months to complete, but it wasn’t the only work planned.

Once the roof was replaced under a $1.3 million contract with Merit Contracting, work started on the library’s windows and facade.

The work being done by Ford Metro Inc. involves replacing sealant and caulk around windows and replacing or installing insulation to improve the energy efficiency of the building.

The second Rochester-based contractor took over the reins for the nearly $1 million exterior project as the weather began to get cold, which created a challenge for establishing a timeline for completing the work.

As you note, snow and cold temperatures provide a challenge at the street level.

Imagine what happens when you are trying to scale scaffolding and maneuvering panes of glass in the wintry wind.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to posing physical challenges for workers, Ford Metro has told library staff that the silicone sealants being used must be applied when the surface is dry and frost-free, so recent snow days and temperatures below 15 degrees have caused delays.

“In general the work is taking longer than expected,” Ford Metro General Manager Kevin Toogood wrote in an email to the library. “We do not have a definite timeline for completion. The Ford Metro team will work as long as weather is permitting.”

In other words, I can dig as much as I want and this answer will remain elusive, even to someone with my prowess.

Mark another win for Mother Nature.

Library 2.jpg
The front entrance of the Rochester Public Library requires users to enter under scaffolding, but the library can also be accessed through the skyway connected to the nearby parking ramp.
Answer Man / Post Bulletin

That doesn’t mean I can provide an answer to avoiding the scaffolding and messy streets.

Library users can avoid the construction tunnel – and street parking – if they opt to use the parking ramp behind the library, which is connected to the library through the subway.

Granted, it adds some extra steps, but it also provides a covered path that is free of ice, snow and slush.

An added advantage to using the ramps is they provide an hour of free parking for those who don’t want to linger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Library users needing a bit of additional time can also park for free during the three hours before the library’s 8 p.m. closing on Monday through Thursday or throughout the day on Saturdays and Sundays.

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .

Related Topics: ANSWER MANROCHESTERTRAFFIC AND CONSTRUCTION
Answer Man
By Answer Man
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 8-14, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 13, 2023 10:23 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Fall 2022 graduates and honorees
Fall 2022 Chancellor's and Dean's lists and graduates.
January 13, 2023 08:31 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
062321-RPS-SUMMER-OF-DISCOVERY-1008650.jpg
Local
Rochester Public Schools warns families about sesame allergen
Rochester Public Schools issued a notice to families Jan. 5, explaining that a vendor of many school bread products, PanOGold, was starting to add sesame flour to its products.
January 12, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
881f3b46adc7d5722a415c9b034bb4a3.jpg
Local
Twins Winter Caravan returns with two Rochester stops
The Minnesota Twins are bringing back their Winter Caravan at the end of January 2023 for the first time since 2020. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli will be a part of the leg coming to Rochester.
January 12, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson