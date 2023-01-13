No solid answers for end of Rochester's exterior library work

Dear Answer Man,

Would you please do some digging to find out when the roof replacement for the public library will finally be finished? When the project was started, we were given a timeline of a few weeks before the replacement would be completed. This has now stretched on to several months.

With winter now clearly in the picture, there are several new issues emerging for those of us with mobility issues. I do appreciate the available parking on First Avenue Southeast, parallel to the railroad tracks, but parking issues still exist with snow, ice and slush making it difficult to cross the street.

It all boils down to the incomplete roof project on the library building. Please, tell me there is an end in sight for this construction marathon.

— Loyal Library Fan

Fan,

I’m happy to tell you the roof is complete, but that doesn’t mean the scaffolding is likely to disappear anytime soon.

The roof replacement, which started in August, only took a couple of months to complete, but it wasn’t the only work planned.

Once the roof was replaced under a $1.3 million contract with Merit Contracting, work started on the library’s windows and facade.

The work being done by Ford Metro Inc. involves replacing sealant and caulk around windows and replacing or installing insulation to improve the energy efficiency of the building.

The second Rochester-based contractor took over the reins for the nearly $1 million exterior project as the weather began to get cold, which created a challenge for establishing a timeline for completing the work.

As you note, snow and cold temperatures provide a challenge at the street level.

Imagine what happens when you are trying to scale scaffolding and maneuvering panes of glass in the wintry wind.

In addition to posing physical challenges for workers, Ford Metro has told library staff that the silicone sealants being used must be applied when the surface is dry and frost-free, so recent snow days and temperatures below 15 degrees have caused delays.

“In general the work is taking longer than expected,” Ford Metro General Manager Kevin Toogood wrote in an email to the library. “We do not have a definite timeline for completion. The Ford Metro team will work as long as weather is permitting.”

In other words, I can dig as much as I want and this answer will remain elusive, even to someone with my prowess.

Mark another win for Mother Nature.

The front entrance of the Rochester Public Library requires users to enter under scaffolding, but the library can also be accessed through the skyway connected to the nearby parking ramp. Answer Man / Post Bulletin

That doesn’t mean I can provide an answer to avoiding the scaffolding and messy streets.

Library users can avoid the construction tunnel – and street parking – if they opt to use the parking ramp behind the library, which is connected to the library through the subway.

Granted, it adds some extra steps, but it also provides a covered path that is free of ice, snow and slush.

An added advantage to using the ramps is they provide an hour of free parking for those who don’t want to linger.

Library users needing a bit of additional time can also park for free during the three hours before the library’s 8 p.m. closing on Monday through Thursday or throughout the day on Saturdays and Sundays.

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .