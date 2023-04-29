No stranger to court: Woman files dozens of cases, faces charges of stealing from vulnerable adult

RED WING, Minn. — "I thought she'd never do something like that."

So says Shane Munsen, a vulnerable adult who lost his home — and tens of thousands of dollars — allegedly to the woman tapped to be his caretaker in his mother's will.

That woman, 44-year-old Michelle Marie Wyatt, now stands accused not only of taking away Munsen's home and savings, but she is charged in three other criminal cases involving theft and disorderly conduct, all in Goodhue County. She's also involved in a fifth legal dispute involving a harassment restraining order that was filed against her.

Over the course of the last 14 years, Wyatt has been something of a one-woman wrecking ball careening through the Goodhue County court system. Since 2009, she has been involved in more than a dozen court proceedings in which she has accused someone of wrongdoing, only to ask for the case to be dismissed, often before a hearing to present evidence happens. A few times, a judge has dismissed her claims following a court hearing in the case.

Many of Wyatt's civil claims involve accusations of physical and emotional abuse where evidence is never presented by her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now Munsen, the vulnerable adult who lost his home and savings, has decided to speak out against her.

He's currently living in Iowa with his husband due to the series of events that took away his mother's home and left him wondering how this could happen.

Here's how it happened.

Wyatt was given guardianship over Munsen, now 36, following the death of his mother, Julie Seeley, in November 2016. At the time, Wyatt was married to one of Seeley's grandsons.

A 2022 law enforcement investigation found that Wyatt used Munsen's bank account to make purchases totaling $32,715.84, including almost $14,000 at Amazon and over $9,000 at Menards.

Wyatt denies the accusations, saying that there's a lot of family history that hasn't been shared. The home isn't hers or Munsen's, she said, "It's grandma's house."

"I don't know how to deal with this because it really hurts the heart," Wyatt told the Post Bulletin. "When you give everything you've got to do the greatest of the good and you're still made out to be a bad person and it's not that way."

The house was deeded to her, Wyatt said, and she's the one who set up for Munsen a life estate agreement — legal assurance that he may stay in the home for the rest of his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Court documents show that before Seeley died, she deeded her home to Wyatt subject to her setting up that assurance. The intent was for the house be used in Munsen's best interest, to allow him to live there for as long as he wanted.

But in July 2020, Wyatt had Munsen sign a life estate agreement stating that he would like to move out of his mother's home, with Wyatt moving in. The agreement also secured for Wyatt 70% of the home price if it was sold, with 30% going to Munsen.

A court ordered that agreement null and void in January 2023. The court reassigned title of the property to Munsen, with a remaining interest in the home for Wyatt. That means that although Munsen is the owner of the house, Wyatt still has a legal right to a portion of the home's value.

Security Fiduciary Services, the company responsible for Munsen's new guardianship, filed an eviction complaint against Wyatt the next day.

The home at 781 East Seventh Street in Red Wing on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

However, this is complicated. Legally, Munsen is the owner of the home, but Wyatt may have a right to it if Munsen decides he no longer wants it.

Wyatt said SFS needed her permission to sell the house — that she's a co-owner — but court documents show an agreement between the parties stating that Wyatt will move out of the house by June 16, 2023, and that she will cooperate with Munsen's guardians regarding the sale of the property.

Upon sale, Munsen will receive 75% of the proceeds, with Wyatt receiving 25% — essentially a reversal of the terms of the documents that Wyatt had Munsen sign.

The troubles don't end with the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Wyatt allegedly forced Munsen out, she set him up in a Red Wing apartment. His bills and rent were to be paid with Munsen's money, with Wyatt acting as his guardian.

However, police found that close to $13,000 in back rent was owed on the apartment less than a year after Munsen moved into it. The property management company told police that an application for rental help had been denied because Wyatt failed to respond. That unpaid bill has since been rectified.

Meanwhile, Wyatt was spending money from Munsen's accounts at Menards for supplies to fix up the residence, Munsen told law enforcement.

All the investments in the house were done to honor Munsen's grandmother, according to Wyatt.

Shane Munsen enjoys pursuing different artistic ventures, including wood working. Charges have been filed against his former guardian, Michelle Marie Wyatt, for kicking him out of his home and stealing over $30,000 from him.

"My help is what gets me into trouble," Wyatt said. "Helping others and taking care of everybody else but myself is (what got me) where I am today."

The status of the repair work means the house is uninhabitable, Munsen said. It's why he's gone to Iowa to live, despite a court order barring him from leaving Minnesota without court approval.

"I have no money, Michelle stole all my money from me," Munsen said. "So basically my husband is paying for everything."

Munsen's new guardian, Kelly McRae, vice president of SFS, declined to comment on Munsen's current struggles beyond saying he has his own problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Richard Gorman, the president of SFS, told the Post Bulletin that Munsen is in a safe place now and that his financial needs are being adequately met and supervised by SFS and the court.

"I'm not the type of person that likes to rub salt into a wound," Gorman said. "I just want to make sure that the legal process will take care of itself."

Wyatt says she has spent hours working with Munsen when it comes to financial responsibility, working on his medical care and helping him through life.

She said she's now working on her mental health and focusing on herself.

The Goodhue County Justice Center in Red Wing on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

"My reputation right now isn't the greatest, but God does have my character and that will come out," she said.

Criminal charges

Wyatt is currently involved in four separate criminal court cases in Goodhue County District Court involving theft or disorderly conduct. All four cases have a court hearing May 3, 2023.

In addition to the Munsen case, which involves felony charges of financial exploitation and theft, she's facing a felony theft by swindle charge for falsely claiming time worked to an employment agency that resulted in her being paid $3,059.69.

Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct were filed against her on Nov. 2, 2022, and a misdemeanor theft charge was filed against her on Sept. 27, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 2009, Wyatt has faced four charges of disorderly conduct or theft. Those charges were dismissed once she met court-ordered conditions.

"I'm a believer in God and Jesus," Wyatt said. "He's sat with those that made mistakes and I believe everybody deserves a second chance."

Long history in civil court

"(Wyatt) is vindictive, spiteful, dangerously delusional, a pathological liar, and a woman scorned," Heidi Nermoe told the Post Bulletin.

Nermoe currently has a harassment restraining order against Wyatt after Wyatt, according to court documents, sent several packages to her residence and repeatedly called her to harass her. Wyatt has contested that order and a hearing is set for June 5, 2023.

How Wyatt become involved in Nermoe's life is a bit convoluted, but is emblematic of more than a dozen court proceedings since 2009 in which Wyatt has accused someone of wrongdoing, only to recant her claims, or see them thrown out by a judge.

Nermoe came onto Wyatt's radar because she's the girlfriend of a man who once dated Wyatt.

"She got my phone number and started calling me nonstop, at all hours of the day and night," Nermoe told the Post Bulletin. "In total, she has called me somewhere between 150 and 175 times."

Wyatt and Nermoe's boyfriend have been enmeshed with dueling court orders and court actions. She filed a restraining order against him in February, filed suit against him for close to $10,000 about a month later, and sought to have the restraining order dismissed this month, which a judge has accepted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the man filed for his own restraining order against Wyatt, which has been granted. The Post Bulletin is not naming the man because he did not respond to a request for comment and none of Wyatt's allegations could be verified.

The flurry of filings raises the question: How much abuse of the legal system will the courts permit before cutting somebody off?

Marshall Tanick, a Twin Cities lawyer, said that typically a judge will grant an order of protection or a harassment restraining order out of an abundance of caution, and following that filing a hearing will often be held. It helps if there's actual evidence of the claims being made, Tanick said.

But if those claims are false, it is hard to do more beyond fighting the claim in court because generally things filed in court are not subject to defamation claims.

"Nonetheless, you can think about whether the claimant has made such outlandish unsupported claims that they could be possibly sued for what's called abuse of process, malicious prosecution or even defamation," Tanick said. "Those are hard cases and usually you don't bring them up, but it's something you can always consider doing."

However, if a person brings an excessive amount of civil claims in court, an order can come down from a court that bars a person from filing anymore claims without prior court approval.

"That's extremely rare," Tanick said. "But it can be applicable in cases of extraordinary situations."

Despite not being awarded any of her orders for protection or harassment restraining orders, Wyatt maintains that everything she's said has been true.

"I don't like to bring things to court but we also have a voice, and our voices need to be heard when there's things not right," she said.