Nominations open for downtown Rochester impact award

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Downtown Alliance is accepting nominations for the Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award through July 31, 2023.

After leading the founding of the RDA in the early 2000s, Keith earned the first Downtown Impact Award in 2017. The award is presented to a person or group whose efforts have made or are impacting the downtown community. The goal is to recognize people who demonstrate a passion for urban growth and community development, as well as encourage other people in their community efforts, according to a statement from RDA.

Nominations are available on the RDA website at DowntownRochesterMN.com/SandyKeith. The nomination forms must be completed by 11:59 p.m. on July 31, which can be completed online, emailed to info@downtownrochestermn.com or mailed to the RDA office at 311 S Broadway Ave., Suite A2. The award recipient is determined by a selection committee based on the goals described by the RDA and the nomination form. The recipient will be recognized during Thursdays Downtown on Aug. 3.

Past award recipients also include Café Steam, former Mayor Ardell Brede, Terry Spaeth, the late Gus Chafoulias and Shawn and Michelle Fagan.