Nominations sought for Mayor's Medal of Honor

ROCHESTER — Nominations for the Rochester Mayor’s Medal of Honor are being sought to recognize residents who have gone above and beyond to serve the community.

Medals are awarded in 14 categories, which include communitywide service, champion of diversity, heroism, sustainability and excellence in industry, as well as a youth award.

“In its 39th year, the Mayor’s Medal of Honor will celebrate and recognize the outstanding contributions of our community members," Mayor Kim Norton said in a statement encouraging people to submit nominations. "Each year, I am amazed by the caliber of the people we have the opportunity to honor.”

To submit a nomination, a nominator must complete a brief form, which includes providing up to 400 words on why the individual deserves the award.

Nominations are being collected online or through a paper form throughout October, and selected recipients will be honored at a Dec. 1, 2022, in-person gathering.

More information is available on the city website or by contacting Michon Rogers in the Mayor’s Office at 507-328-2700 or mrogers@rochestermn.gov . The deadline to submit nominations is Oct. 31.

