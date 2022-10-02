We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Sunday, October 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Nominations sought for Mayor's Medal of Honor

Annual recognition of Rochester residents is in its 30th year.

Rochester city logo
By Staff reports
October 02, 2022 02:33 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Nominations for the Rochester Mayor’s Medal of Honor are being sought to recognize residents who have gone above and beyond to serve the community.

Medals are awarded in 14 categories, which include communitywide service, champion of diversity, heroism, sustainability and excellence in industry, as well as a youth award.

“In its 39th year, the Mayor’s Medal of Honor will celebrate and recognize the outstanding contributions of our community members," Mayor Kim Norton said in a statement encouraging people to submit nominations. "Each year, I am amazed by the caliber of the people we have the opportunity to honor.”

To submit a nomination, a nominator must complete a brief form, which includes providing up to 400 words on why the individual deserves the award.

Nominations are being collected online or through a paper form throughout October, and selected recipients will be honored at a Dec. 1, 2022, in-person gathering.

ADVERTISEMENT

More information is available on the city website or by contacting Michon Rogers in the Mayor’s Office at 507-328-2700 or mrogers@rochestermn.gov . The deadline to submit nominations is Oct. 31.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Fire Prevention Week
Local
Rochester Fire Department to host fire prevention events in October
The national Fire Prevention Week events aim to help people prevent fires from starting and safety tips if a fire starts. The events are 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12 and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 15.
October 02, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pasquale's Items at Hy-Vee
Business
Pasquale’s Pizzeria expands distribution with Hy-Vee thanks to family business back in Italy
Pasquale's Pizzeria dry food products and frozen pizza can now be found at any Hy-Vee location across America. Owner Pasquale Presa has struck an agreement with the grocery chain in September 2022.
October 02, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
junkin market
Local
Junkin' Market Days brings fun gifts to Rochester
The market was hosted at Graham Arena Friday and Saturday.
October 01, 2022 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
guinness doughnuts
Local
Sweet! Guinness World Record broken in Rochester
Bridging the Gap, a faith-based organization in Minneapolis, broke the record for largest doughnut wall on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center.
October 01, 2022 03:03 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe