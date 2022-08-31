Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Nonprofit's buses fall prey to catalytic converter theft

Four catalytic converters were reported stolen from Ability Building Community buses Sunday morning.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
August 31, 2022 09:53 AM
ROCHESTER — Police in Rochester are looking for suspects involved in the theft of four catalytic converters from Ability Building Community buses.

The theft occurred between midnight and 6 a.m. Sunday from four Ford Econoline buses in a parking lot in the 1900 block of 14th Street Northwest, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The buses are used to transport disabled residents to and from work. Ability Building Communities, also known as ABC, is a nonprofit that helps connect clients to a variety of job opportunities throughout the city.

Catalytic converter thefts have grown in recent years, as the thieves seek precious metals, such as platinum, palladium and rhodium, from the devices designed to reduce the release of pollutants in a vehicle’s exhaust.

Moilanen said it’s not known how much it will cost to replace the four stolen catalytic converters.

