North Broadway design sought to address access concerns

With parts of North Broadway reopening after summer construction, I’m wondering why signals were used instead of roundabouts at the major intersections. Also, why are there so many openings in the median? Wouldn’t closing the crossings reduce the risk of accidents? -- Curious Driver

The answers to these questions rest in 2018 discussions.

While roundabouts weren’t part of the Rochester Public Works recommended plan, six of nine full-access crossings were set to close to reduce traffic conflicts under the proposal.

Another option would have closed three intersections -- Fifth, 10th and 12th streets -- which have more than the average number of crashes when compared to the statewide collisions on similar roadways.

However, neither option was able to receive support from a majority of Rochester City Council members at the time.

"The option I want to see is something that retains most, if not all, of the current access points to the businesses and the left turn lanes," former Rochester City Council President Randy Staver is quoted as saying during a May 7, 2018, council meeting.

Eventually, a compromise was reached to maintain the crossings, along with plans for improved sidewalks, protected bike lanes and infrastructure that will be needed if a future rapid-transit route is established along Broadway.

Those added amenities would have made adding roundabouts to the plan more challenging.

While studies show roundabouts are a safer alternative in many cases, the change to traffic flow also requires more land and adding other amenities requires additional space.

Looking back three years to when the design was discussed, roundabouts remained uncommon in city limits, and the ones that had been installed came with pushback that would have likely further delayed the already slow process of finding agreement for improvements to the nine blocks of North Broadway.

Three years after the design was being developed, it seems that roundabouts might be more acceptable to today’s drivers, but they continue to be a source of debate, which is being seen with a plan to add a miniature version at the intersection of East Center Street and 11th Avenue.

As happened in the 2018 debate between access and safety, it appears we can anticipate any potential change to our streets and road to spur opposing views and a potential for circular discussions.

Send questions for the Answer Man to answerman@postbulletin.com .