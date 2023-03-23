North Broadway plans continue to unfold

ROCHESTER — Jim Fuehrer spent nearly an hour on Thursday looking over concepts for a nearly half-mile stretch of North Broadway Avenue and offered a few suggestions.

“This is all a main thoroughfare every day for us,” said the Rochester resident who lives 11 blocks east of Broadway.

The next phase of Broadway Avenue reconstruction is slated to begin next year, but plans for the section between Elton Hills Drive and the Silver Lake Bridge are still being finalized, and an open house on Thursday provided residents and business owners an opportunity to weigh in.

Fuehrer said he believes the current concept is a workable plan that could benefit from a few tweaks.

As a regular traveler of 14th Street Northeast, he said he'd like to see the right turn option remain for cars turning east from northbound Broadway. It’s slated to become a standard three-way intersection controlled by a traffic light.

He also questioned the need for proposed 12-foot pedestrian and bike paths on each side of the street, and he worries about residents on 16 1/4 Street NE, who will not be able to turn south when leaving their neighborhood.

“They’re going to have to get a little creative to go south,” said Fuehrer, who used to live on the dead-end street that connects to Broadway.

Rochester City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski said plans do limit the turn south, but the intersection at Elton Hills Drive will be designed to allow U-turns and residents would also be able to loop around the area by turning east onto 17th Street.

Still, he said all comments and concerns gathered Thursday will be considered as plans continue to evolve.

Attendees at an open house to discuss plans for reconstruction of North Broadway Avenue between Elton Hills Drive and the Silver Lake Bridge look at displays Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 125 Live in Rochester. The construction project is slated for 2024. Randy Petersen / Post Bulletin

Several attendees said they have already seen changes after early discussions with city staff and designers from WSB, which was contracted to work on the project.

Jennifer Woodford, president of Rochester Area Foundation, which has offices near the intersection of North Broadway and Civic Center Drive, said early plans called for an Elton Hills Drive median that would have hampered traffic going to and from businesses to the south.

She raised the concern and was glad to see plans had changed by Thursday to allow better access to the area.

She said she’s also appreciative of efforts to address property owners’ concerns during construction, especially in the wake of previous Broadway construction, which overlapped with the replacement of the Elton Hills Drive Bridge.

Ken Baerg, operations director of the nearby 125 Live, which was the site of Thursday’s event, echoed appreciation for the plan that will seek to keep some Broadway access available throughout the reconstruction project.

He said he sees the approach as a reflection on lessons learned with the last Broadway project.

“I think they have a lot more perspective related to the needs of the smaller businesses on both sides (of the street),” he said.

Philip Hommerding, owner of Hunt Drug in the Silver Lake Shopping Center, also said he sees added potential for plans to keep traffic flowing through the area, compared to past construction that required detours.

“Hopefully, the construction company can make that happen,” he said.

Traffic heads downtown on North Broadway Avenue near Elton Hills Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Randy Petersen / Post Bulletin

Plans call for the city to seek a construction contractor in January 2024, with project construction slated for April through October of that year.

Dombrovski said the city will require the contractor to have someone available around the clock to address project concerns, and the city will also have someone dedicated to addressing questions from property owners and businesses along the section of North Broadway.

The overall goals of the project are to provide dedicated bicycle and pedestrian facilities, upgrade transit facilities, improve traffic operation and safety, improve accessibility and increase access to recreational opportunities along the river.

