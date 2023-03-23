99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

North Broadway plans continue to unfold

Rochester residents and business owners reviewed latest design plans for nearly half-mile reconstruction project on Thursday and offered ideas as support.

North Broadway.jpg
Rochester resident Jim Fuehrer discusses plans for reconstruction of North Broadway Avenue south of Elton Hills Drive on Thursday, March 23, 2023, with Andrew Plowman, WSB transportation design director, during an open house held at 125 Live in Rochester.
Randy Petersen / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Today at 6:44 PM

ROCHESTER — Jim Fuehrer spent nearly an hour on Thursday looking over concepts for a nearly half-mile stretch of North Broadway Avenue and offered a few suggestions.

“This is all a main thoroughfare every day for us,” said the Rochester resident who lives 11 blocks east of Broadway.

The next phase of Broadway Avenue reconstruction is slated to begin next year, but plans for the section between Elton Hills Drive and the Silver Lake Bridge are still being finalized, and an open house on Thursday provided residents and business owners an opportunity to weigh in.

Also Read

Fuehrer said he believes the current concept is a workable plan that could benefit from a few tweaks.

As a regular traveler of 14th Street Northeast, he said he'd like to see the right turn option remain for cars turning east from northbound Broadway. It’s slated to become a standard three-way intersection controlled by a traffic light.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also questioned the need for proposed 12-foot pedestrian and bike paths on each side of the street, and he worries about residents on 16 1/4 Street NE, who will not be able to turn south when leaving their neighborhood.

“They’re going to have to get a little creative to go south,” said Fuehrer, who used to live on the dead-end street that connects to Broadway.

Rochester City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski said plans do limit the turn south, but the intersection at Elton Hills Drive will be designed to allow U-turns and residents would also be able to loop around the area by turning east onto 17th Street.

Still, he said all comments and concerns gathered Thursday will be considered as plans continue to evolve.

North Broadway 2.jpg
Attendees at an open house to discuss plans for reconstruction of North Broadway Avenue between Elton Hills Drive and the Silver Lake Bridge look at displays Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 125 Live in Rochester. The construction project is slated for 2024.
Randy Petersen / Post Bulletin

Several attendees said they have already seen changes after early discussions with city staff and designers from WSB, which was contracted to work on the project.

Jennifer Woodford, president of Rochester Area Foundation, which has offices near the intersection of North Broadway and Civic Center Drive, said early plans called for an Elton Hills Drive median that would have hampered traffic going to and from businesses to the south.

She raised the concern and was glad to see plans had changed by Thursday to allow better access to the area.

She said she’s also appreciative of efforts to address property owners’ concerns during construction, especially in the wake of previous Broadway construction, which overlapped with the replacement of the Elton Hills Drive Bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ken Baerg, operations director of the nearby 125 Live, which was the site of Thursday’s event, echoed appreciation for the plan that will seek to keep some Broadway access available throughout the reconstruction project.

He said he sees the approach as a reflection on lessons learned with the last Broadway project.

“I think they have a lot more perspective related to the needs of the smaller businesses on both sides (of the street),” he said.

Philip Hommerding, owner of Hunt Drug in the Silver Lake Shopping Center, also said he sees added potential for plans to keep traffic flowing through the area, compared to past construction that required detours.

“Hopefully, the construction company can make that happen,” he said.

North broadway.jpg
Traffic heads downtown on North Broadway Avenue near Elton Hills Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
Randy Petersen / Post Bulletin

Plans call for the city to seek a construction contractor in January 2024, with project construction slated for April through October of that year.

Dombrovski said the city will require the contractor to have someone available around the clock to address project concerns, and the city will also have someone dedicated to addressing questions from property owners and businesses along the section of North Broadway.

The overall goals of the project are to provide dedicated bicycle and pedestrian facilities, upgrade transit facilities, improve traffic operation and safety, improve accessibility and increase access to recreational opportunities along the river.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 19-25, 2023
March 23, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Wanamingo - Goodhue County map.png
Local
Woman injured after car rolled on Highway 57 near Wanamingo
March 23, 2023 10:17 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: 'I got played': Rochester native Sarah Wade voted off 'Survivor'
March 23, 2023 09:09 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Northfield, Mayo football
Prep
Mayo football to make jump up Class 6A as part of major shake-up in southeastern Minnesota prep football
March 23, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Faribault listening session.jpg
Minnesota
Health care a top issue among ag community at Faribault listening session
March 23, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Noah Fish
Pine Island girls wrestling tournament
Prep
The top moments from the 2022-23 high school wrestling season: A banner year for southeastern Minnesota
March 23, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Survivor Sarah Wade
Arts and Entertainment
'I got played': Rochester native Sarah Wade voted off 'Survivor'
March 22, 2023 09:13 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell