North Broadway plans seek to avoid detours in Rochester

ROCHESTER — The next phase of North Broadway Avenue reconstruction is expected to bypass the need for detours.

“Staging is going to be a little bit smoother than the last project, where we did have to detour traffic,” City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski told the Rochester City Council on Monday, referring to the reconstruction of North Broadway south of the Zumbro River bridge, which was completed last year.

The next phase of work will cover the nearly half-mile of North Broadway Avenue between Silver Lake Park and Elton Hills Drive, with construction slated to begin next year.

Dombrovski said the next stretch of work initially outlined in a 2015 Broadway corridor study provides more flexibility, due to added right-of-way between private property and the street. The added space will allow construction to start on one side of the street at a time, keeping a section available for reduced two-lane traffic throughout the anticipated two-year reconstruction.

As a full reconstruction effort, the work will include maintaining two lanes of traffic in each direction, along with left-turn lanes, while adding new pedestrian and bike facilities and replacing utility lines along the roadway

The project goals include:



Improving facilities for pedestrians and bicycles

Upgrading transit facilities

Improving traffic operation and safety

Creating accessibility for all users

Increasing access to recreational opportunities along the river and Silver Lake

While the level of work will be similar to the last Broadway project, Dombrovski said the new amenities won’t exactly mirror what was installed between Civic Center Drive and Silver Lake Park, since the northern area has less commercial density and is likely to be used differently by pedestrians.

“It’s sort of that transition from the lake and as we go north to the residential area, as you move north on Broadway,” he said.

A map of the planned North Broadway Avenue project between Sliver Lake and Elton Hills Drive shows the latest plans for reconstruction, which were presented to the Rochester City Council on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Contributed / City of Rochester

Mayor Kim Norton said she’s disappointed with the plan to move toward a 12-foot multi-use path, rather than the divided pedestrian and bike paths created in the last Broadway project.

“I thought this section would have been nice to have that,” she said, adding that she appreciates the ability to add plantings along the planned path.

Dombrovski said continuing the divided path was considered, but the multi-use option emerged as a preference following discussions with members of the city’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Commission.

He said one of the concerns was the lack of clarity related to the separated path, which has a standard sidewalk next to a directional bike track on each side of the street.

“Every time I’m out there, I see something different,” he said, pointing out that people are seen walking on the bike track, riding bikes on the sidewalk or heading the wrong direction on the bike path.

He said similar divided amenities are still likely to be considered closer to downtown when future changes are made.

The final design for the North Broadway project remains in the works, with the plan to make final decisions later this year, followed by work to identify a contractor for the project.

The city will also start the process of holding assessment hearings related to the estimated $1.2 million in assessments to adjacent property owners for the anticipated $12.7 million project.

An artist's rendering shows the anticipated division of lanes and amenities along a section of the planned North Broadway Avenue reconstruction project, which was presented to the Rochester City Council on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Contributed / City of Rochester

The largest funding source for the work is nearly $5.2 million in federal funding, followed by nearly $3.5 million in state funds dedicated to maintaining and renovating Broadway after it was converted from a state highway to a city street.

Nearly $2.9 million will also be funded through city utility under current plans, but Dombrovski pointed out final costs will likely be adjusted as final plans emerge and the city seeks bids for the project construction.

