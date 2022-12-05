North Mankato man charged in juvenile rape case in Dodge County

MANTORVILLE — A 42-year-old North Mankato man is facing several felony charges in Dodge County District Court related to raping and beating a juvenile female over the course of several years.

Nicholas Daniel Larson is charged with four felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges that reference multiple acts of penetration and using force against a person under age 13 with whom he had a significant relationship.

District Judge Christopher Neisen ordered Larson held on a $500,000 bail or bond without conditions or a $250,000 bail or bond with conditions during a court hearing Dec. 5, 2022. As of Monday morning, Larson is still listed in custody at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Larson is accused of sexually abusing a juvenile female from ages 6- to 12-years-old.

According to the criminal complaint:

Larson would tie the girl up and whip her with a black rope with a knot at the end. He would do this multiple times over the course of several years. He would also sexually assault her during these times and others.

The juvenile, now 15, detailed the assaults during a Cornerhouse interview at the Child & Family Advocacy Center of South Central Minnesota in Mankato earlier this month.

Larson also recorded the assaults and showed the juvenile pornography.

While the juvenile reported the assaults happened at a residence in Dodge County, she told law enforcement that the last time Larson raped her was in Arizona in 2017.