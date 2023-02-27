North St. Paul man injured in crash near Zumbrota

ZUMBROTA, Minn. — A man was injured after his car went off U.S. Highway 52 and into the ditch at 6:08 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

A 1999 Ford F150 was northbound on Highway 52 at Highway 60 when it went into the ditch, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The road was slick after rain fell Monday morning.

The driver, 24-year-old Tyler Anthony Jager of North Saint Paul, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The Zumbrota Police Department, Zumbrota Fire Department and Zumbrota Ambulance also responded.

