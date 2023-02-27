99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Monday, February 27

North St. Paul man injured in crash near Zumbrota

The 24-year-old's car slid off the road into a ditch Monday morning.

Zumbrota map.png
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
February 27, 2023 12:49 PM

ZUMBROTA, Minn. — A man was injured after his car went off U.S. Highway 52 and into the ditch at 6:08 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

A 1999 Ford F150 was northbound on Highway 52 at Highway 60 when it went into the ditch, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The road was slick after rain fell Monday morning.

The driver, 24-year-old Tyler Anthony Jager of North Saint Paul, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The Zumbrota Police Department, Zumbrota Fire Department and Zumbrota Ambulance also responded.

By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
