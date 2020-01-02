A block of South Broadway will be closed for northbound traffic Saturday.
Northbound lanes between Second Street Southeast and First Street Southeast are expected to close at 7 a.m. to make room for a crane moving elevator equipment at the nearby Double Tree Hotel, according to Rochester Public Utility.
Northbound traffic will be detoured east onto Fourth Street Southeast, then north along Third Avenue Southeast and back to the west along Civic Center Drive NE, at the West Silver Lake Drive NE intersection, which will return traffic back to North Broadway Avenue.
In addition to the lane closures, the sidewalk along the east side of the 100 block of South Broadway will also be closed to pedestrian traffic.
The work is expected to take most of the day.
If weather prevents to the work from being done on Saturday, it will be done Sunday.