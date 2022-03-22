Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 22
Northeast Rochester affordable housing plan collides with city's wage requirement

Divided council opts to waive pay mandate for construction of new apartments near East Circle Drive.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
March 22, 2022 01:07 PM
ROCHESTER – A planned affordable housing project spurred continued discussion of wage requirements for receiving city support.

A narrow 4-3 divide emerged Monday as Rochester City Council members were asked to waive a prevailing wage requirement for a planned 66-unit apartment building near East Circle Drive in Northeast Rochester.

“This will not raise the rent for the renters,” said council member Shaun Palmer, who represents the ward that includes the project. “This will only take away some of the profit for the business.”

Monday’s discussion followed a 2021 zoning decision that had council members debating whether the 26th Street Northeast project was the right fit for the neighborhood west of Century High School. The change was approved in a 5-2 vote, with Palmer and council member Mark Bransford opposed, and others voicing concerns with approving votes.

Dubbed Northern Heights, the planned project by Joseph Development is slated to receive state tax credits, which will restrict the rent that can be charged.

An additional request for city support through an estimated $525,000 in tax-increment financing would require the developer to pay specific state-defined wages to construction workers, based on a 2021t policy change.

“With the prevailing wage requirement, the developer has indicated the project would not proceed,” said Brent Svenby, Rochester’s senior administrative analyst.

He said an estimated $3 million financing gap exists for the project.

Council members said balancing the need for rent-restricted housing and making sure workers are paid appropriately is a challenge.

“Neither are good scenarios,” Council President Brooke Carlson said.

Council member Nick Campion agreed, but said he saw a narrow opportunity to provide a waiver to the wage requirement, pointing to the fact that financial plans were likely being made as the council discussed the wage requirement a year ago.

“There are no more projects that are out there that now can claim to not be clear of what are policy is,” he said.

“I would not support further waivers,” he added.

Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick said such flexibility shouldn’t be an option.

“I won’t budge on prevailing wage,” she said. “Developers need to do their due diligence on what is required for their particular endeavor.”

Svenby said the issue isn’t expected to be seen in the future, since city staff informs developers of the wage requirement if they are seeking financial support.

“It shouldn’t be a surprise to any new developers seeking tax-increment financing,” he said.

Palmer said Joseph Development shouldn’t be surprised.

“They had to know,” he said. “They lobbied every one of us on prevailing wage.”

In the end, Palmer and Kirkpatrick were joined by Bransford in opposing the waiver, but the remaining council said they saw the need to provide a path forward for the project.

“I do think there was some confusion,” council member Patrick Keane said of the new wage requirement.

