Northeast Rochester annexation request seeks to start fourth phase of Century Valley development

ROCHESTER — The annexation of nearly 48 acres in northeast Rochester will be considered Monday, Aug. 7.

The land would make way for the fourth phase of the Century Valley development plan, which was originally approved in 2017.

The Rochester City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed annexation during its 7 p.m. meeting Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center.

The land currently in Haverhill Township sits on the Rochester boundary just north of Silver Creek Road Northeast. It would connect into Bella Terra Road Northeast, which serves an earlier portion of the Century Valley development.

Bill Anderson, an engineer with Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc., told the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission last month that the sole access point from Bella Terra Road means the site will be restricted to 50 potential residential lots. A portion of the 48 acres is expected to be designated for infrastructure, a city park and stormwater retention.

If annexed, it will be zoned for low-density residential use, which could include single-family homes, townhomes and fourplexes.

The commission voted to recommend the council approve the annexation.

If the council approves extending the city boundary, the developer, Roger Payne, will be required to provide added details of the development for public review and submission for City Council approval at a later date.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Aug. 7 include:

Rochester

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday In council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• City Council, 7 p.m. Monday In council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• Sustainability and Resiliency Commission, 4:30 p.m. Monday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.

• Public Utility Board, 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Rochester Public Utilities community room, 4000 East River Road NE.

• Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday, council chambers of the city-county Government Center.

• Public Utility Board, 4 p.m. Thursday in the Rochester Public Utilities community room, 4000 East River Road NE.

Olmsted County

• New commissioner introduction to Planning, 4 p.m. Tuesday at 2122 Campus Drive SE.

• Zoning Board of Adjustment, 6:30 p.m. Thursday in board chambers of the Government Center.

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board study session, 5 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.